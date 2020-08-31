Insurance Brokers and Agents Market Precise Outlook 2020- Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Aon PLC

The Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Insurance Brokers & Agents market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global insurance brokers & agents market is expected to decline from $362.7 billion in 2019 to $358.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.2%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $426.6 billion in 2023.

Top Key Players in the Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market: Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc; Willis Towers Watson PLC; Aon PLC; Arthur J Gallagher & Co; Brown & Brown Inc

North America was the largest region in the global insurance brokers & agents market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global insurance brokers & agents market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global insurance brokers & agents market.

Bancassurance is gaining prominence within the insurance intermediation industry. This distribution channel is being used by banks to cross-sell its products and services and generate additional revenue. Bancassurance also benefits the insurance company by providing an exposure to a wider customer base via the banks distribution network of agents and branches. The adoption of more diversified and enhanced products offered by banks is expected to drive the bancassurance market at a CAGR of nearly 8% to 2019.

The insurance brokers and agents market consists of sales of insurance policies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and individuals that act as intermediaries (i.e., agents, brokers) in selling annuities and insurance policies. They represent consumers or insurance providers or both in insurance premium collection. Insurance brokers and agents can be contracted with single or multiple insurance companies as they try to meet different client needs with available insurance products. This market excludes the direct selling of insurance products by insurance companies. The value of the market is based on the fees or commissions paid to brokers by the insured, both commercial and personal.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Insurance Agencies; Insurance Brokers; Bancassurance; Other Intermediaries

2) By End User: Corporate; Individual

3) By Mode: Online; Offline

4) By Insurance: Life Insurance; Property & Casualty Insurance; Health & Medical Insurance

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Insurance Brokers & Agents market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Insurance Brokers & Agents Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Insurance Brokers & Agents Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

