Commercial Drones Market (impact of COVID-19) with Top Players: DJI, Parrot SA, Aerovironment, PrecisionHawk, Draganfly

The global commercial drones market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Commercial Drones market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global commercial drones market is expected to decline from $4.14 billion in 2019 to $3.64 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.0%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $6.15 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 19.09%.

Top Key Players in the Global Commercial Drones Market: DJI, Parrot SA, Aerovironment, PrecisionHawk, Draganfly, 3D Robotics, AsTec; XAIRCRAFT; ZeroTech; Yamaha; Lockheed Martin; Yuneec; DroneDeploy; SenseFly; Insitu; Kespry; LiDARUSA; Ehang; Delair; Nutel; CyPhy; Aerialtronics; GoPro; FLIR; Intel

Drone leasing is a better offer for most companies seeking to save on drone-related investments. Many entry-level companies that do not have sufficient financial backing can aid themselves with leasing drone-related solutions rather than purchasing them at full price. For example, Kespry and LiDARUSA are companies that focus on leasing commercial drones to other companies.

Increasing supply chain and manufacturing disruptions are limiting the sales of drones owing to the COVID19 outbreak. Drones manufacturers are struggling to meet production schedules across the world owing to the disruptions caused by coronavirus lockdowns in Chinese manufacturing systems. According to Drone Lifes article posted in March 2020, Skydio, a USA-based company engaged in assembling drones, is suffering from supply chain disruptions caused by the slowdown in the manufacturing of the parts. Moreover, many companies are experiencing slowdowns of shutdowns in manufacturing activities due to COVID19 lockdowns, which is impacting the availability of subcomponents to the assembling companies in a snowball effect. Therefore, the disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing disruption are expected to restrict the growth of the commercial drones market during 2020.

In January 2019, FLIR systems, Inc., a US-based company which designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and infrared camera systems, acquired Aeryon Labs for $200 million. With this acquisition, FLIR Systems will integrate their current offerings with drone technology to provide multiple solutions to many different issues. Aeryon Labs, a leading developer of high-performance unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for the global military, public safety and critical infrastructure markets.

Commercial drones are being considered by companies that have last-mile delivery as a main business process. The drones will help reduce cost per delivery and delivery time, thus increasing profits. Therefore, increasing the growth of the commercial drones market. According to a McKinsey report, if companies save 40% of their delivery costs using drones, then they will enjoy a 15-20% increase in their profit margin and a 15-20% decrease in their product or service prices. For example, in March 2019, Zomato, an Indian food delivery company, has conducted experiments to enable drone delivery in their value chain.

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Fixed wing drones; Rotary blade drones; Hybrid drones

2) By Application: Agriculture and environment; Media and entertainment; Energy; Government; Construction & archaeology; Others

3) By Technology: Remotely Operated; Semi-Autonomous; Autonomous

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Commercial Drones market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Commercial Drones Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Commercial Drones Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Commercial Drones Market report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on.

