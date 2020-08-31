Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Current Trends and Enhancements Till 2023

The Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Autonomous Construction Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global autonomous construction equipment market is expected to decline from $9.53 billion in 2019 to $8.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -11.28%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. manufacturing. The market is then expected to recover and reach $14.05 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 18.45%.

Top Key Players in the Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market: Komatsu Ltd; Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.; Volvo Construction Equipment; Built Robotics, Inc.; Cyngn; Royal Truck & Equipment; Case Construction Equipment,; Deere and Company

Making existing equipment autonomous is the growing trend in Autonomous construction equipment market. Companies are interested in automation but implementation cost for deployment of technology is high. Therefore, construction companies are planning to rent autonomous machines to stay competitive by using new technology without the potential barriers of high investments. This is mainly avoid costs associated with purchasing a construction equipment. For instance, cost of owning a commercial truck may add up to roughly $8,500 annually according to the statistics. To reduce the overall expenses, they are working on solutions to make their existing equipment autonomous. Built Robotics, is providing a manufacturer-agnostic solution to clients that wants to automate their machine by which customer could make their machinery autonomous without sacrificing manual operating capabilities. With more machines to be likely become autonomous in the future, promising developments are on the horizon.

In June 2019, Mortenson, a U.S.-based, top-20 builder, developer and leading renewable energy contractor, has announced a strategic partnership with a San Francisco-based developer of autonomous robotic equipment technology, Built Robotics. Built Robotics builds robotic upgrade kits for common construction equipment such as bulldozers, excavators and skid steers. Combined with its proprietary software, it designs autonomous equipment with multilayer safety systems to ensure 100 percent safe operation. The deal will focus on heavy civil earthmoving activities on renewable energy projects that Mortenson is building in North America.

Most of the construction companies are facing heavy equipment operator shortage throughout the world. Manufacturers are more focused towards technology such as robotics and automation primarily to combat labor shortages along with finishing up their tasks faster, reduce wastage and provide high yields with improved quality. Experts believed that, one of the best solutions to combat labor shortage is to automate construction equipment, especially in remote areas, for repetitive tasks and in locations with significant labor shortages. Therefore, shortage in labor or skilled workforce is driving the Autonomous construction equipment market.

Safety and cyber security issues have always been a major challenge in the autonomous construction equipment market. To automate construction equipment, regardless of the control system used, cybersecurity always remains a key concern as it is challenging to control the potential damage that could be caused by hacking of heavy equipment. It presents remote access for hackers to exploit system vulnerabilities of communication systems between vehicles and infrastructure. Threats associated with the protection and safety of the personal information is always being a major concern, limiting the growth of the Autonomous construction equipment market.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Autonomous Construction Equipment market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

This Autonomous Construction Equipment Market statistical surveying report underlines the leading merchants in this market everywhere throughout the world. This sector of the report includes market depictions, requirements, and product portrayals, manufacture, competence, contact figures, cost, and revenue. In a comparable way, automated gathering, upstream raw materials, and downstream demand studies are administered.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Autonomous Construction Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.