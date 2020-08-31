Driver Monitoring Systems Market 2020 Technology Advancements and Research- Delphi Automotive PLC, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

The Driver Monitoring Systems market report is a most important research for who looks for complete information on the Driver Monitoring Systems market. The report covers all information on the global and regional markets including historic and future trends for market demand, size, trading, supply, competitors, and prices as well as global predominant vendor’s information. The forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Driver Monitoring Systems market scenario, and feasibility study are the vital aspects analyzed in this report.

The global driver monitoring system market is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2019 and to $1.01 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.29%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $1.45 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 12.64%.

Top Leading Companies of Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market are Delphi Automotive PLC, Visteon Corporation, Valeo SA, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seeing Machines, Faurecia, DENSO Corporation, Magna International, and Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited (Japan) and others.

Market Insights:

Europe was the largest region in the driver monitoring system market in 2019.

The global driver monitoring system market is experiencing several technological advances that are expected to boost the market in the forecast period. A rising trend is prominent OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and MROs (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) developing advanced detection technologies for drivers of vehicles. For instance, Panasonic Corporation has developed a drowsiness-control technology to detect and predict the level of drowsiness of a person, enabling him/her to remain comfortably awake while driving. Similarly, Mercedes-Benz has developed an innovative ATTENTION ASSIST device that can detect when drivers start to get drowsy and prompt them to stop until it’s too late. ATTENTION ASSIST monitors the actions of the driver and creates an individual driver profile at the start of each trip, which is then continuously compared with current sensor data.

The driver monitoring system market consists of sales of driver monitoring systems which is used to collect recognizable information about the driver for assessing the capability of the driver to perform the driving task safely. The market consists of revenue generated by the driver monitoring system companies manufacturing the driver manufacturing systems such as Facial Recognition/ Head Movement, heart rate monitoring, blink monitoring, steering angle sensor and a pre-collision system.

Market Scope:

1) By Monitoring Type: Driver Alertness/Distraction Monitoring; Driver Fatigue Monitoring; Drunk Driving Monitoring; Identity Recognition

2)By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles; Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Driver Monitoring Systems in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Driver Monitoring Systems market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Research uses a bottom-up approach to assess the overall size of the market. Data from different industries and end-user industries and their applications across different product types are recorded and forecast during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments are documented by industry experts and experts, as well as company representatives, and by analyzing data from these segments and sub-segments over the last few years, externally verified to gain market size.

