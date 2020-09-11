Orlando Cruz wants to run for Belém and will ask for the support of CDS and Aliança | Presidential elections

Orlando Cruz appeared Thursday afternoon, in Porto, for the fourth time as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, denying having given up on previous occasions for lack of signatures, claiming to have “reached an agreement with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in 2016. ”.

“I had a meeting with him at the Faculty of Law during which we agreed that if I didn’t have the signatures, I trusted him,” the independent candidate said after the statement. candidacy for the presidential elections of January 2021 which took place at the Junta de Paroisse de Massarelos and in which he answered only one question.

Orlando Cruz also informed that he “will try to have the support of the CDS”, to whom, he stressed, he has given “a lot for years” and “also of the Alliance, which still has not of candidate ”. “If I am not successful, I will continue to be an independent candidate,” said the 69-year-old former Vila Nova de Gaia taxi driver.

Regarding the reasons for his candidacy, called “Sentir Portugal”, the candidate in the previous municipal elections in Porto and Matosinhos maintained that it was “a fight against domestic violence and corruption”, but also “for the defense of animals and retirees ”.

Asserting himself once more as a candidate “because of moral imperatives, conscience and citizenship”, Orlando Cruz assured that in the event of election, “it will not be evasive or will not make life difficult to any government ”, but that“ he will not agree with the country or the degradation of their living conditions, their progress, equity, sovereignty and excellence of Portugal ”.

