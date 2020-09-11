Sci-Tech
Anti-money Laundering Software Market report, upcoming trends, share report, growth size, industry players and global forecast to 2025
“Scope of the Anti-money Laundering Software Market Report:
The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Anti-money Laundering Software industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to bottom outline of Product Specification.
The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.
According to this study, over the next five years, the Anti-money Laundering Software market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026
2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Anti-money Laundering Software market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.
Major Key Players of Anti-money Laundering Software Market Report:
- Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller, Banker's Toolbox, Nice Actimize, CS&S, Ascent Technology Consulting, Cellent Finance Solutions, Verafin, EastNets, AML360, Aquilan, AML Partners, Truth Technologies
Anti-money Laundering Software Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:
- Transaction Monitoring Software, Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software, Customer Identity Management Software, Compliance Management Software
Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:
- Tier 1 Financial Institution, Tier 2 Financial Institution, Tier 3 Financial Institution, Tier 4 Financial Institution
Anti-money Laundering Software Market Report Includes:
- Company information: about the company, headquarters, and founder of the company.
- Market Outlook: Status and Dynamics.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Vendors, and Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Size, CAGR, Current Market Situation Analysis, Future Market Forecast for the next 5 years period.
- Market Segmentation: By Types, By Applications, By End-Users, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Price and Cost Analysis, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
- Upcoming trends: Policies and Norms
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Anti-money Laundering Software
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Type in 2019
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Anti-money Laundering Software
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Application in 2019
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Region in 2019
Figure Asia Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Region in 2019
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Thomson Reuters
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Thomson Reuters Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Anti-money Laundering Software Business Operation of Thomson Reuters (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Fiserv
2.3 SAS
2.4 SunGard
2.5 Experian
2.6 ACI Worldwide
2.7 Tonbeller
2.8 Banker's Toolbox
2.9 Nice Actimize
2.10 CS&S
2.11 Ascent Technology Consulting
2.12 Cellent Finance Solutions
2.13 Verafin
2.14 EastNets
2.15 AML360
2.16 Aquilan
2.17 AML Partners
2.18 Truth Technologies
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)
