A New York Times reporter was kicked out of the Trump rally after reporting the lack of masks. The campaign says she had no accreditation – Obse …

On Thursday, Kathleen Gray was covering another Donald Trump rally at MBS International Airport, in what is the campaign that seeks re-election as President of the United States of America when, after a few posts in social network Twitter, a been kicked from the site.

In the first publication, the New York Times reporter reports “thousands” of people drawn to the rally, but points out that “maybe 10%” had masks.

The Trump rally in Freeland draws thousands of people. Maybe 10% have masks.

In the next minute, Kathleen Gray shared a photo to support the previous statement where, in fact, it is possible to see that the vast majority of supporters present either do not have a mask or are wearing it inappropriately, slumped against the chin.

Caught in crowds in the rain for a Trump rally in Michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8

Without even having spent an hour between posts, the reporter later informed those who followed her on Twitter that she had been “kicked out of the rally” in what she claims was “the first time” in her career “. .

I just got kicked out of the trump rally.

“The Twitter campaign identified me from the photos I ‘tweeted’ and escorted me to the exit,” the reporter wrote just over half an hour after sharing the initial information. about the gathering and the audience.

First for me: The Trump campaign tracked me down from photos I tweeted and escorted me.

The Donald Trump campaign officials’ version is different: Kathleen Gray was kicked out of the rally for not having the necessary accreditation and for working from the public and not in the press area. The reporter told Bridge Magazine that she missed the deadline for the accreditation application, but repeatedly tried to apply directly to the campaign coordinator, but received no response.

Not having the necessary accreditation for the press area, Kathleen Gray admits that she was in the public doing your job.