Boris Johnson’s Brexit Volte: Whoever breaks contracts is played out – politics

A new round of Brexit negotiations ends without result, the eighth. This is no wonder after this week’s monstrous events. With an understanding nod to a gambler and provocateur who playfully pushes the limits, the scandal cannot be overcome. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as a member of the government and subsequently himself confesses in the British Parliament, intends to break the current agreement with the EU on the withdrawal of the UK “in a specific and limited way”.

How scandalous this statement is, is reflected in the reactions of the ruling party: from the dazzling gaze of established Tories like Bob Neill to the explicit protest of former head of government Theresa May.

The “Rule of Law”, the binding force of laws and contracts, is one of the central historical achievements that the British once enforced – and gave to the world. It is a basic principle of the EU, both internally and externally, for example in disputes with authoritarian regimes.

Rule of law – Johnson breaks a principle of Western states

Beijing breaks the Hong Kong autonomy treaty, the British blame China – Johnson does too, but now he’s breaking the treaty himself in Brexit negotiations. He’s running out of time. The showdown approaches and it becomes a revelation that Johnson has promised voters more than he can deliver.

The EU must adjust to the fact that Boris Johnson would rather risk a hard Brexit than give up the pose of the ardent defender of undeniable British interests. A hard Brexit would lead to economic unrest, but Johnson has an excuse for it: these are consequences of the corona crisis.

Europe can succeed without a free trade agreement. London not

An unregulated Brexit would also be difficult for mainland Europe. Of course not as tough as in 2018 or 2019. At the time, the interim treaty that Johnson is now trying to break prevented the hard landing. Companies and administrations have since used the time to prepare for the divorce.

It would of course be better with a contract, but if it doesn’t come about, there will be no more disaster in the meantime. At least not for the EU. For Great Britain, yes. Because Johnson’s future model is based on free trade agreements with the EU and the US. But after this experience, why would Europeans bother to sign a free trade agreement with London when Johnson clearly doesn’t see contracts as binding at all?

The same ultrasound comes from the US. A trade deal with President Trump, on which Johnson relies as a deputy, has “absolutely no chance” of being ratified in Congress if Johnson breaks treaties. This is emphasized by the majority leader in the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

And how does Britain plan to succeed without a free trade agreement with its main partners, the EU and the US? Even if Johnson, the player, gives in, the loss of confidence persists.