North Korea orders ‘shoot to kill’ as prevention against novel coronavirus – Observer

North Korean officials have issued the “shoot to kill” order to prevent Covid-19 from entering China, according to Robert Abrams, commander of US forces in South Korea as quoted in the Korea Times.

Since the start of the pandemic in China, its main ally, the country whose impoverished health system would not be able to cope with the epidemic, has not recorded any infection. Pyongyang closed its borders with China in January to prevent infections with the virus. In July, state media reported that the state of emergency had been raised to a maximum. Robert Abrams said the border closures increased demand for contraband goods, which required intervention by authorities.

“The North has introduced a new buffer zone a mile or two above the Chinese border,” the commander of US forces in South Korea said Thursday at an online conference hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington. “They have the North Korean SOF (Special Operations Forces) there. The attacking forces are ordered to shoot to kill, ”he said.

He added that the border closure with China “is accelerating the economic effects” of economic sanctions applied to North Korea’s nuclear programs, with imports from China declining by 85 percent. The country was also devastated by Typhoon Maysak which, according to state media, destroyed or flooded 2,000 homes.

For these reasons, Robert Abrams considers that in the near future no major provocations will come from North Korea, although he added that a new weapon system could be presented during the celebrations next month on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Kim Jong Un party.