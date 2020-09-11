“Gangster-like conspiracy” against Wikileaks: The Enlightenment Assange as a non-person – politics

Günter Wallraff lives in Cologne as an investigative journalist and author. Sigmar Gabriel, former Foreign Minister and SPD chairman, is today chairman of the “Atlantikbrücke”, member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank and author of the Holtzbrinck group, which also includes the Tagesspiegel.

Isolated behind armored glass and presented as a criminal or a terrorist by his defenders, Julian Assange now has to fight for his freedom in London. The hearing on the US extradition request has continued since Monday in the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court. The American judiciary has accused the founder of the platform Wikileaks, among other things, of helping whistleblower Chelsea Manning ten years ago in publishing ‘state secrets’.

However, what never saw the light of day were in fact war crimes committed by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan, which without Assange and Wilileaks probably would have remained hidden forever. If Julian Assange is extradited to the United States and convicted in Virginia on all 18 counts, he could face 175 years in prison.

With a reputation for a difficult personality

Julian Assange was often seen in the past as a difficult personality who did not always make it easy for his own employees to support him. Taking advantage of this, an attempt was made to exclude him as a non-person, a monster, by a globally respected illuminator, in order to muzzle him in this way.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, speaks of a “gangster-like conspiracy” against Assange and, after a detailed study of the files, found that state authorities were building up a suspicion of rape against Assange to justify the extradition pretext for Assange.

Melzer, a Swiss citizen holding a Chair in International Humanitarian Law at the British University of Glasgow and a man of silence, described the rape allegations against Assange as “the start of a decade of the most serious arbitrariness and prosecution”.

After seven years of asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, spied by a US-controlled private security agency himself in the toilet, Assange is imprisoned for a year and a half in Belmarsh prison in England. Usually in solitary confinement for the sole purpose of ensuring extradition to the United States. As UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Melzer had the opportunity to visit Assange with two doctors in May 2019.

His conclusion: the detainee showed all signs of torture, probably caused during his stay in the Ecuadorian embassy. Assange is physically incapable of properly preparing his defense, nor do his lawyers have ample opportunity to do so with him. For this reason, according to the UN Special Rapporteur, he should be urgently released from prison. According to Melzer, Julian Assange has been hospitalized for a long time because of his critical health.

Defense without regard to the person

Whatever one may accuse Assange and whatever one may support him, the following applies: the democratic constitutional state is essentially different from authoritarian and dictatorial regimes in that it allows each accused or accused to be adequately defended without regard to the person. in this way guarantee a fair trial and on that basis pass a judgment that is in accordance with the law.

Melzer’s reports are impressive evidence that this is precisely not the case with Julian Assange. The handling of it and ultimately the political and economic power of the state that wants to get it, is therefore a litmus test for the democratic constitutional state.

The publication of classified US government documents by WikiLeaks, the disclosure of war crimes and human rights violations, or the military reports in the Afghan War Diary collection were the result of close collaboration between the disclosure platform and leading media worldwide, including the New York Times, the British “Guardian”, “Le Monde” in France, “El País” in Spain and “Der Spiegel” in Germany.

The “Collateral Murder Video” shows how soldiers in Baghdad slaughter more than a dozen people from a helicopter, like in a video game, including two Reuters journalists. A minivan that stops to rescue the injured is also attacked and the rescuer is shot. His two children survive badly injured.

However, to date, none of those who committed or ordered the war crimes in Iraq have been held to account. But Assange, who exposed war crimes, state torture and corruption, faces an absurdly high prison sentence. Should the British judiciary give in to Washington’s extradition request and the British government eventually force the transfer to the US politically, it would break a dam.

The prosecution of Julian Assange is a fundamental attack on freedom of the press, and the charges are ultimately a declaration of war on investigative journalism. From now on, free journalistic work to expose state crimes would only be possible under permanent threat if journalists and whistleblowers fear that they will have to pay with imprisonment or even with their lives.

Journalists investigate

The previous administration under President Barack Obama had wisely refrained from prosecuting Assange. The work of Wikileaks is indistinguishable from that of other media. The cooperation of journalists with informants is self-evident. It is absurd to assume that journalists are waiting for explosive material to be leaked to them. They look for leaks, they dig.

It is in the nature of things to access classified information when there are serious grievances and – as in the present case – war crimes, which have been documented and substantiated by the Wikileaks film clips. Of course, informants must be able to trust that they themselves remain protected. This is not a criminal conspiracy, but the core of journalistic work.

Julian Assange has received international journalism awards. Together with the American whistleblowers Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, he has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. In Assange’s case, too, the German government should commit to its value-based foreign policy, as it is today after the attempted assassination of Russian government critic Alexander Navalny.

When it comes to the rule of law, there should be no double standards in our democracies. It’s not just about Assange, it’s about the credibility of what we often call “Western values.” It’s about defending freedom of speech and freedom of the press. We must defend them together and decisively, otherwise the open society will lose, we will lose – and instead of war criminals, Julian Assange will spend the rest of his life behind bars.