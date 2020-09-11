Patient Flow Management Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2025

Patient flow management market is segmented by product, type, and component and delivery mode. North America patient flow management market, based on the product was segmented into integrated and standalone. The patient flow management market, based on type was segmented into real time locating systems and event-driven patient tracking market. On the basis of component, the patient flow management market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based, on-premises, and web-based.

The North America patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 1,028.23 Mn in 2025 from US$ 218.24 Mn in 2017. The North America patient flow management market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025.

The major players operating in the North America patient flow management market include McKesson Corporation, Care Logistics, Epic Systems Corporation, Intelligent In Sites, Aptean, Cerner Corporation, Teletracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and Sonitor Technologies. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years. The major market players within the recent years, have been observed to invest a substantial amount towards the development of new products. For instance, in April 2016, Care Logistics announced the availability of the Target LOS Tool. The tool is a web based program that assists hospital admissions staff quickly and easily allocate correct patient DRGs and lengths-of-stay targets, helping ensure appropriate care and reimbursements.

Patient flow management is a central-server software solution that provides patient reception, queuing, routing and interaction management tools to the clinics and departments. The system allows to handle all the aspects of patient flow such as routing, reception, triage, treatment, payment, preparation and administration. The patient flow management helps to manage waiting rooms and treatment rooms. It synchronizes back-office workflow that helps to inform the family members and patients during long procedures. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the patient flow management market. These stakeholders include research & consulting firms, patient flow management solutions developers and consumers, financial analysts as well as new entrants in the market.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the patient flow management market by product, type, component, delivery mode, and country. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting patient flow management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all countries namely; Germany, France, UK, Italy and Spain after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these countries.

