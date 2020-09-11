Malaysia General Insurance Market Report- Key insights, Dynamics and Opportunities | Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd, Etiqa Insurance Bhd

The study includes analysis of the Malaysia General Insurance Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Malaysia General Insurance Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Malaysia General Insurance Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Bhd

Prudential Assurance Malaysia Bhd

American International Assurance (AIA) Bhd

Hong Leong Assurance Bhd

Allianz Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd

Etiqa Insurance Bhd

Tokio Marine Life Insurance Malaysia Bhd

Manulife Insurance Bhd

Zurich Insurance Malaysia Bhd

Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Berhad

and more..

Malaysia General Insurance Market Report report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the the Malaysian general insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Malaysian general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).

The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Malaysian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights and dynamics of the Malaysian general insurance industry.

– Comparison of Malaysian general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

– A comprehensive overview of the Malaysian economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

– Malaysian insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Malaysian general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in Malaysia –

– It provides historical values for the Malaysian general insurance segment for the reports 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Malaysian general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in Malaysia, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Malaysian general insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Malaysian general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Consumer Segment and Retention

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial

Lines of Business

By Consumer Segment

Commercial and Retail Line of Business

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business – KPIs, Market Share and Concentration

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Marine Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident and Health Insurance

Miscellaneous Insurance

Chapter 7 Distribution Overview

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Insurtech

Chapter 11 Appendix

