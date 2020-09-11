Expected a Drastic Growth in OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

The OTC drug and dietary supplement market was valued at US$ 2, 93,255.40 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the OTC drug and dietary supplements marketis mainly attributed to the factors such as growing awareness regarding general health issues and growing preference for non-prescription drugs over prescription drugs. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the drawbacks associated with the stringent FDA regulations related to safety and efficacy of OTC drugs during the forecast period.

Leading players of OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Procter & Gamble, Novartis AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The “Global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product:

Cough and Cold Products, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Analgesics, Gastrointestinal Products, Sleep Aids, Oral Care Products, Ophthalmic Products, Antacids, Feminine Care, and Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies, Retail Stores, Online Channels, and Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

