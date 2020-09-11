IIoT Platform Market by Platform Type (Device Management, Application Management, Connectivity Management), Application Area (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking) – Global Forecast to 2023

The IIoT Platform Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on IIoT Platform Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Global IIoT Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.27 Billion in 2018 to US$ 13.82 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 208 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- PTC (US), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Hitachi (Japan), Accenture (US), Atos (France), Altizon (US), Flutura (US), Oracle (US).

Ensuring workers’ safety, remotely tracking them, and achieving improved regulatory compliance can be challenging. Organizations are constantly looking to execute activities of a worker more effectively while improving efficiency, reducing non-productive work, and providing a safe work environment. Workforce automation, tracking, and management helps manufacturing enterprises streamline their processes and identify, deploy, validate, as well as manage their employees and connect with them in real time.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global IIoT market, as it is a technologically advanced region. Top countries contributing to the IIoT market in the region include the US and Canada. Large US cities are using IIoT platform technologies to solve specific problems in sectors such as health, transportation, sanitation, public safety, economic development, sustainability, and street maintenance.

China is one of the biggest manufacturing hubs in the world and is actively adopting the smart manufacturing strategy to develop its manufacturing sector and reform and strengthen the Chinese industry over the next 10 years. Automation at manufacturing sites in Japan has been accelerating due to the use of sensors and other devices.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 30 %, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

By Designation: C-Level – 72%, Director Level – 14%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 57%, Europe – 14%, APACand ROW – 29%

Study Objectives:

The key objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the IIoT platform market size by platform type, application area, vertical (process industry and discrete industry), and regions. The report provides detailed information on the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market. It forecasts the market size with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It strategically profiles the key market players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

Target Audience for IIoT Platform Market: Machine-to-Machine (M2M) providers, IIoT platform providers, Technology providers, Public policymakers, IIoT infrastructure providers, Regulatory agencies, Governments

