UK announces trade deal with Japan – Observer

The British government said on Friday it had reached an agreement in principle with Japan, the first “significant” trade deal since leaving the European Union (EU) at the end of January.

“The UK has signed a free trade agreement with Japan, which is the country’s first major trade deal” as a “commercially independent nation,” the Department for International Trade said in a statement. The treaty, which aims to increase trade with Japan by around £ 15.2 billion (€ 16.5 billion), was signed this morning via video conference by International Trade Minister Liz Truss and the Head of Japanese Diplomacy, Toshimitsu Motegi.

The deal will allow British companies to avoid tariffs on 99% of their exports to Japan, to the benefit of the food, tech and financial services industries. For Japan, the tariffs on parts of Japanese car and train companies such as Nissan and Hitachi will be reduced.

After leaving the EU on January 31, the UK accelerated the negotiation of new trade agreements with major economic partners to take effect in 2021 after the end of the transition period in December, during which the country benefits still conditions of the European customs union. This month, the government said it was making “good progress” in negotiations to establish trade agreements with other countries outside the European Union (EU), such as the United States, Australia and New Zealand and in accessing the CPTTP (Trans-Pacific Economic Cooperation Agreement) ”. However, it is at a stalemate in reaching a deal with the EU, the destination of around 50% of UK exports, due to disagreement on issues such as fisheries or state support for businesses.

Following the eighth round of post-Brexit negotiations on Thursday, UK chief negotiator David Frost said “all issues in detail, including the most difficult” had been discussed, but admitted there were still important differences. “We have made coherent proposals that ensure open and fair competition, based on high standards, in a manner suited to a modern free trade agreement between sovereign and autonomous equals. We remain committed to working hard to reach an agreement by mid-October, ”he said. Frost said he agreed with his European counterpart Michel Barnier that a ninth round will take place next week in Brussels, despite tensions between the two capitals.

The UK government has rejected the EU ultimatum to withdraw a bill that invalidates certain clauses of the EU Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland Protocol. The ‘internal market’ bill flies in the face of parts of the Withdrawal Agreement, as it does not apply EU law if negotiations for a post-trade agreement fail. Brexit on issues such as export declarations, state support and customs checks involving Northern Ireland. The European Commission has threatened legal action, warning that “breaching the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would violate international law, undermine confidence and undermine future ongoing negotiations on the relationship.”