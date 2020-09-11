Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: IBM, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Snowflake and Others.

The Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market with Forecasts 2023.

#Key Players- IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Snowflake (US), Teradata (US), SAP (Germany), Micro Focus (UK), Hortonworks (US), Cloudera (US), Actian(US), 1010data (US), Pivotal Software (US), Solver (US), Yellowbrick (US), Panoply (US), MarkLogic (US), MemSQL (US), Netavis (Austria),LUX Fund Technology & Solutions (US),Transwarp Technology (China), Accur8 Software (US), Atscale (US), and Veeva (US).

The Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.4 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 166 Pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 74 tables and 46 figures in this research.

Organizations have been using data analytics to build strategies for maximizing profits. In addition to increased accessibility and utility, the management of data stored over the cloud requires less expenditure and the user can focus more on the product and staff. The small and medium-sized organizations are focusing on its adoption to compete with the large organizations and gain more access to the data with minimum investments.

Although the cloud-based services are cost effective, their initial value lies in empowering business transformation. Hybrid deployment has witnessed increased adoption owing to its flexibility to customize solutions as per an organization’s dynamic requirements, and data security and privacy. Also, increased user and resource mobility, ongoing migrations of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are leading organizations to adopt hybrid cloud solutions.

China is one of the developing economies, which have undergone a tremendous transformation in the areas of manufacturing, telecommunication, and IT. The country has always set a benchmark for providing affordable solutions, which are exported to various parts of the world. Being the most affordable market with a reliable workforce, the data warehouse as a service vendors have shown their interest in establishing the market in this country.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To provide detailed information related to major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the market subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To define, describe, and forecast the data warehouse as a service market based on type, usage, application, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their recent developments and positioning in the data warehouse as a service industry

To analyze the competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market

