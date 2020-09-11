Viktor Orban backs Donald Trump and wants a “friend” to be re-elected to the White House – Observer

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, reiterated this Friday his support for the President of the United States, Donald Trump, by wishing the re-election of the American “friend”, “close to the leaders of Central Europe”.

“Only that [Trump] is a good thing for Central Europe, ”said Orban, who was also the first European Union (EU) leader to show preference for the Republican candidate in 2016, in a weekly interview with Hungarian radio. “The American president is particularly close, one could almost say amicably, to all the leaders of Central Europe”, added Orban, who shares with Donald Trump a position hostile to the reception of refugees. “That’s why we, or at least me, are supporting you personally in this election” which will take place in November in the United States, Orban said, adding that he even received a call from Trump on Thursday. The two leaders discussed the handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the electoral outlook in the United States and bilateral issues, according to Orban.

Hillary Clinton, Democratic candidate in 2016, had a strained relationship with Viktor Orban, having accused him in 2011, while still secretary of state, of following an authoritarian policy.

The two countries, the United States and Hungary, are allies in NATO and signed a defense cooperation agreement in April 2019. Donald Trump invited Orban to visit his country a month later.

While strengthening ties across the Atlantic, Viktor Orban, in power for ten years, has also strengthened relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erdogan, and also encourages Chinese investments in Hungary. .