Portugal is available to receive refugees from Moria – Observer

The Portuguese government has informed the European Commission of its willingness to participate in the European solidarity effort to welcome the people who were in the Moria refugee camp, the Interior Ministry announced on Friday in a statement. .

“This effort will result in the application, in collaboration with the Greek authorities, of two existing instruments. This is the bilateral agreement between the two countries for the resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers and the Portuguese demonstration of readiness to welcome a total of 500 unaccompanied minors ”, we read.

As part of this agreement signed between Portugal and Greece, the transfer of the first 100 people will be accelerated. The agreement plans to accommodate up to 1,000 people who are in refugee camps in Greece.

As for unaccompanied minors, another 28 people are expected to arrive from refugee camps in Greece in September. The first group of 25 minors, out of a total of 500 that Portugal was available to receive, arrived in our country on July 7.

Both within the framework of the bilateral agreement and during the transfer of minors, the Greek authorities determine the profiles of people, giving priority to the most vulnerable people.

