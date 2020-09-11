Refugees in Europe: Right, destroy your camps! – Politics

In the debate about what to do with the refugees from the burned-down camp Moria on Lesvos, something strange happens. Attention is drawn to the fact that the fire was presumably set specifically that there may now be arson among the refugees. So offenders.

The question is, wouldn’t the criminals also be rewarded if the refugees currently being camped are dispersed to European countries?

Why is that so strange? Because it requires people who have been treated against all good manners – and sometimes for years – to behave well and obediently. And because those who ask for it are the ones who have supported the immorality of the treatment, sometimes over the years.

Greece – and thus the EU – accepted that Moria was completely overcrowded. That the sanitary facilities were not sufficient. Those people lived there in the mud. That gangs have been formed to terrorize residents at night. That there were circumstances that could not be justified. Then there was the corona virus and the camp was closed.

Was there not some kind of right to revolt?

What did you expect? That people in turn allow themselves to be infected and then gradually die due to lack of medical care? Did you really think no one would ever lose their nerve?

So the question should be, given the inhuman conditions that prevailed in Moria, was there not some kind of right to protest, a right to oppose? People do not have to accept the conditions in which they live indefinitely, if they endanger their health, harm their dignity, threaten their lives.

At one point, even in court, the assessment of violent resistance recognized extenuating circumstances. For example, when women have murdered their abusive partners and fathers who beat their children. And there are good reasons to believe that extenuating circumstances also hold true in Moria: that the fires were not primarily arson, but a desperate attempt to break free from harassment.

So there are certainly representatives of the opinion that the fires were a kind of self-defense. And those are probably not the craziest. Those would be fires lit by people who have had a lot to offer for a long time.

And in the end, it’s amazing enough that Moria went well for so long. You could even say: that’s right, light all tents, including the ones that will be set up there again. Otherwise everything will be the same again. And winter is yet to come.

Despite all the concerns, the fire in Moria does not seem to be reviving. Rather, it seems that the refugees from the camp mainly got on the nerves of many involved.

Is a tarpaulin already a shelter?

Only the thoughtlessness when they are now declared “homeless” after the fire. What were they before when they lived in the overcrowded tents? Is a tarpaulin already a shelter by the standards of the EU community of values?

Then there is the squeeze that one brings in for follow-up costs when one ‘divides’ the wretched from the wretched among the more willing and wealthier EU countries, the term ‘divide’ being terrible.

What is apparently very good for raising concern is the fact that 27 people infected with the coronavirus are now roaming free on Lesvos and God knows who could infect everything. One of the biggest concerns now is the danger these people pose, which is fundamentally correct. But it sounds like it is only interesting now that they are no longer in the warehouse. None of this sounds like sympathy and concern. But it does affect you. (Note: this text has been expanded on Friday 11 September 11 a.m.)