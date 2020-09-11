After fires in refugee camps: Germany admits up to 150 children from Moria – politically

After the fires in the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, Germany wants to help the migrants there. Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) announced this Friday during a joint press conference with EU migration commissioner Margaritis Schinas, who was connected via video in Berlin. About 12,000 people in Camp Moria have become homeless. “It’s a special humanitarian emergency,” Seehofer said.

Most important is on-the-spot help, Seehofer said. People need shelter and supplies again. The Greek government has submitted a list of requirements for this. Aid organizations in Germany are already working together to provide as much of the requested aid as possible.

The second point is assistance for unaccompanied minors. In total, ten EU countries want to participate in the resettlement. Germany and France would have the largest share, each with 100 to 150 children.

Another eight EU countries have committed to participate. The Netherlands would take in 50 children. But there are still talks with other countries, Seehofer said. An exact number for Germany cannot be given until these talks have been completed.

The Federal Home Secretary also announced that further steps would follow. However, this must always be done “within the European network”. He did not want to comment on the possible scope of further admission of refugees: “I do not want to give a number for a second step.” His suggestion is to focus on “families with children,” Seehofer said.

The interior minister turned against a solo German effort. If Germany acts alone, a European solution can be discarded. Understanding at EU level is a “huge task”. “That’s a thick board to be drilled here,” said the minister, adding: “Migration is the most important issue for the European Union.” He also warned not to wait for all EU countries. It must start quickly with those states “that are of good will and willing to participate”.

Apparently the fires in Moria were started by migrants

The Moria camp was almost completely destroyed on Wednesday evening in several simultaneous fires. Instead of the planned 3,000 migrants, about 12,000 people were housed. The Greek government identified targeted arson as the trigger.

Some migrants are said to have started fires after quarantine was imposed on camp residents due to coronavirus infections. The “non-solution” in the negotiations for a common European asylum policy led to the current disastrous situation in Lesvos, Seehofer said.

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, was present on video Photo: imago images / Christian Thiel

According to Schinas, the European Commission will present a new attempt at a common EU refugee policy on September 30. The initiative has three elements. On the one hand, the aim is to provide more assistance to developing countries to ensure that people do not even leave their homes.

On the other hand, they want to protect the EU’s external borders better and “more robustly” with a new coastguard and more personnel. Third, they want to establish a permanent system of solidarity between all EU countries in order to face the challenges of asylum seekers.

Schinas said, “Moria no longer exists.” With the help of the EU, a new, more modern facility should be built in which asylum procedures can be carried out more quickly. He wanted to propose this to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Seehofer: The new center could be a “blueprint” for others

In view of the planned warehouse, Seehofer spoke of a “new center with a completely different quality”. The planned camp could also serve as a “blueprint” for other camps in other EU countries. There is no schedule yet, Schinas said. The warehouse must be delivered “as soon as possible”. The EU will support construction – also financially.

Schinas admitted that the EU Commission failed in 2016 with a first attempt at a common refugee policy. “Moria is a very strong reminder for us of what we need to change in Europe,” he said, referring to the burned down refugee camp.

Schinas also emphasized that the number of people in the refugee camp had already been reduced from 25,000 to 12,000 in recent months. That eased the situation on the island of Lesbos. “The situation would be much worse today without these efforts,” said the EU Commissioner.

Greeks build improvised tent camps on Lesvos

The federal government was appalled by the situation in Lesvos. “The fires in Moria have put many people who were already in a difficult, often desperate situation in this camp, in a terrible position,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. “The images of refugees and migrants camping on the street, often whole families who had to spend the night like this, touch everyone.”

Children from Moria sleep in the street Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP

According to news agency dpa, the Greek authorities have now started to set up a temporary tent camp. A large part of the more than 12,000 migrants will remain there until further notice. Accordingly, the camp will be set up on a training ground of the Greek army. The site is located just a few kilometers north of the island’s capital, Mytilini, on the coast. There is already a smaller camp called Kara Tepe nearby, which is run by the UN Refugee Agency and the Mytilene community.

Fearing the reaction of the islanders, who demand the closure of the Moria camp and the departure of all migrants as well as oppose the setting up of new camps, Athens reinforced police units in Lesvos with water cannons and personnel on Friday morning.

Göring-Eckardt speaks of “drops in a bucket”

Politicians and non-governmental organizations called on Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) to ensure that all migrants from the Greek islands are admitted to other EU countries. Green group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt criticized the planned admission of a few hundred young people as too little. “That has nothing to do with humanity and order that has to triumph, that is a drop in a bucket that has already evaporated before it gets there,” said Göring-Eckardt of the German news agency on Friday. There are still 4,000 children with their parents. “That has nothing to do with the values ​​of Europe.”

Göring-Eckardt asked Germany to take in more people than the planned 150 minors. “That’s good for each of these 150 children, but it has nothing to do with dealing with this crisis.” Germany must go ahead and “show what is possible”. The politician spoke out for willing states that received money to accept people.

A letter to Merkel published Friday by Pro Asyl says, “The dramatic escalation in Lesvos makes it clear: those seeking protection from the Greek islands must be evacuated!”, A letter to Merkel published by Pro Asyl on Friday said. .

“A catastrophe of this magnitude cannot be combated with minimal solutions – such as the transfer of 400 unaccompanied minors to mainland Greece. For all those affected, a permanent solution is needed – and that means acceptance in other European countries. Signatories to the letter also include Caritas, Diakonie, the associations Der Paritätische, Bread for the World and others.

The city leaders of ten major German municipalities had also written a joint letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Seehofer and expressed their willingness to accept refugees. In the letter they call on Merkel and Seehofer to pave the way for this. The letter is signed by the mayors of the following cities:

Bielefeld Düsseldorf Freiburg

GießenGöttingenHannoverKölnKrefeldOldenburgPotsdam

In the letter, the city leaders confirmed their willingness to “make a humanitarian contribution to a humane accommodation for those seeking protection in Europe”: “We are ready to take in people from Moria to defuse the humanitarian disaster.” dismayed that, despite numerous warnings, the European Union has failed to prevent this escalation in Moria and that inhumane conditions continue in the camps at the European external borders ”.