Wire card balance scandal: Philippines targets 57 people – economy

The Philippine authorities are directing an investigation into the Wirecard accounting scandal against 57 nationals and foreigners.

Mel Georgie Racela, head of the anti-money laundering office, announced at a virtual press conference on Friday that these were people who could potentially take part in the payment processor affair in the Munich area. It will cooperate with the German authorities.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können. ]

Wirecard filed for bankruptcy in June after auditors found 1.9 billion euros. The affair is in the spotlight because the lack of money was allegedly parked in the trust accounts of two banks in the country. However, it turned out that the relevant documents were forgeries.

[Mehr zum Thema: „Ich hatte das Gefühl, durchzudrehen“ – Wie der Journalist Dan McCrum Wirecard zu Fall brachte]

In Germany, among other things, it is being investigated for account counterfeiting, fraud, market manipulation and money laundering. The affair should also be dealt with by a parliamentary committee of inquiry. It is one of the biggest financial scandals of the post-war period.

In the Philippines, authorities are interested in, among others, employees from BDO Unibank and the Bank of the Philippine Islands, Racela said. The list also included immigration officials who allegedly falsified entry and exit information. The two Philippine banks themselves are no longer part of the investigation. (Reuters)