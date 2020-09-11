My storm, your storm, not a storm? : Why are the French not concerned about democracy in Germany – politics?

Do you have to shoot ugly sparrows with word cannons to talk about the “storm” on the Reichstag that is said to have happened two weeks ago?

For me, ‘storm’ is a nice word when I first think of the storm on the Bastille, an uprising of the common people against the absolute monarchy and one of the founders of my country. A positive word that the citizens of the Reich confiscated for their troop in front of the seat of the German parliament.

The media and politicians have echoed the word, and the words “chaos” and “loss of reputation of democracy” followed. So much lexical ammunition for … for what? Hundreds of over-twisted cargo braces, put on by a naturopath with dreadlocks from the Eifel, run to the steps of the Reichstag.

If it weren’t for the black, red, and white imperial flags, you would have thought you were standing at the entrance of a mall on the first morning of the summer sale. Probably surprised by their own courage, the protesters climbed the stairs cheering. In view of the three police officers who, even with the stick in hand, looked more like lambs compared to a French CSR, the Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité, the brutal rebels gave in and retreated.

Of course, the roar of this mishmash of Reich citizens and other right-wing extremists, conspiracy ideologists and crazy people of all kinds makes you sick. Threats and attacks by right-wing extremists on politicians are on the rise, so the scene before the Reichstag should certainly not be taken lightly.

But let’s regain our senses and leave the church in the village: this furious bourgeois gang would be a threat to the stable German democracy, as many commentators fear? Is it really wise to immediately draw a parallel with the darkest chapter in German history, as Claudia Roth, vice president of the Bundestag, did? In the 75th year after the liberation from National Socialist terror, these images are unbearable, said Claudia Roth.

This reference not only belittles National Socialism, but also fits in the spirit of today’s neo-Nazi agitators. But a moat around the Reichstag is also up for debate, as if it were a medieval castle … and why not a drawbridge?

For extremists, the pandemic is accompanied by the fears it evokes. But can they really hurt democracy in this country? The French will answer that German democracy has proven itself. Unlike the Germans, outside in the big cities, they have to wear a mask and pay a hefty fine if they don’t. They look with horror at the number of infections, which has again risen to record highs, and praise Germany and its efficiency in the fight against the pandemic. They would like to trade Emmanuel Macron for Angela Merkel. How much power do we give the citizens of the Reich & Co. if we present them as a real danger to democracy! Let us open our eyes: in this mild late summer, the Reichstag still sits quietly in the middle of Berlin and the revolutionaries have gone home in cargo pants.

Translation from French: Odile Kennel