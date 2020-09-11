Euro2024 finals draw to take place in Hamburg – Observer

The draw for the Euro2024 football finals, which will take place in June and July of the same year in Germany, will take place in Hamburg in December 2023, UEFA announced on Friday.

The event will take place at the Elbphilharmonie (Elbphilharmonie), a concert hall built in 2016, 110 meters high and located next to the banks of the Elbe.

The draw will divide the 24 qualified European teams into six groups of four. Germany, as the host country, is the only one to have a guaranteed place in the competition.

For its part, the draw for the qualifying phase, which includes Portugal, the current title holder, will take place in December 2022.

Hamburg is one of the 10 cities that will host Euro2024 matches, along with Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Munich.

The race will take place from June 14 to July 14.