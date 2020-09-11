Council of the EU proposes a budget increase of € 6.2 billion this year – Observe

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday proposed a reinforcement of 6.2 billion euros to cope with the impact of Covid-19 and finance vaccination, an amount that will still be negotiated with the European Parliament (PE).

At its plenary session next week, the EP is expected to approve its position on the draft amending budget proposal and, once an agreement has been reached, the draft amending budget will enter into force.

According to a statement from the Council of the EU, payments for the Emergency Support Instrument (IAE) are increased by 1.09 billion euros to ensure the development and availability of a vaccine against Covid-19, a sum which the European Commission will use as a carry over for pre-orders of vaccine doses.

The payment item also includes an increase of 5.1 thousand ME for the Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative (CRII) and the Coronavirus + Response Investment Initiative (CRII +).

This amount is intended to cover the additional cohesion financing needs expected by the end of the year.

CRII redirects unused funds from the EU budget to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, while CRII + relaxes rules on cohesion spending to increase flexibility.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused more than 904,000 deaths worldwide since December last year, including 1,852 in Portugal.