Mali. The military proposes a transitional government for two years with civil or military public relations – Observer

Experts appointed by the military in power in Mali on Friday proposed a transitional government for two years, headed by a “civilian or military” president appointed by the junta, at a meeting in Bamako to prepare for the return of civilians to power.

This president will be “a civil or military personality”, according to the proposal for a “transitional letter” presented this Friday by the experts during the meeting and to which the French press agency AFP had access. Participants in the “national consultation” group should now discuss the text.

These proposals go against the expectations of a large part of the international community, namely Mali’s neighbors which are part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS imposed an embargo on Mali’s commercial and financial transactions and gave the junta a deadline, until Tuesday, to appoint a transitional president and prime minister, who must be civilians, arguing that the transition does not should not exceed one year.

The document presented to hundreds of army officers, parties and civil society organizations gathered this Friday in Bamako proposes the creation of transitional agencies, including a government with a Prime Minister, who would be a civilian, but who would be appointed by the President. A legislative body would be created, headed by a military officer.

This Thursday, the first of three days of a national dialogue, the head of the military junta which manages Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, asked the political parties to take advantage of the “opportunity” created by the meeting which brings together military leaders , political parties and civil society groups.

We are at an important turning point in our history. We must put our differences aside and take advantage of this opportunity, ”said Goita, at the opening of the meeting, in Bamako, quoted by the France-Presse agency.

According to the head of the military junta, the meeting, which began Thursday and continues until Saturday, aims to lay “the foundations for the political and institutional reforms necessary to rebuild” Mali, as well as to outline “the architecture Of the transition, in order to bring civilians back to power.

On August 18, an army-staged coup toppled then-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK), and the country’s leadership was taken over by a military junta, which called itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

From the start, the military promised to return orders to civilians after a transition period to be determined.

However, and almost a month has passed since what was the fourth coup d’état in Mali since its independence in 1960, the transition process continues with some difficulty moving forward.

On the one hand, the presence of the military at the head of the country is welcomed by some Malians, who see the country sinking with exasperation under the effects of the fight against “jihadist” groups, intercommunal violence, economic stagnation. and a state with low presence.

One of the most notable absences on the first day of the meeting was that of the former Tuareg-dominated Azawad Movement Coordination (CMA) rebellion, which decided to boycott the meeting.

The CMA, which consists of an alliance of former Tuareg armed groups and Arab nationalists who fought Malian forces in the north between 2012 and 2015, decided not to participate, its spokesperson told AFP. Almou Ag Mohamed.

On Monday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which demands the return of civilians after a maximum period of 12 months, gave the military until September 15 to appoint a civilian president and a First minister for the transition.

Following the coup of August 18, several IBK government officials were arrested and subsequently released, following ECOWAS mediation.

The former president left Bamako on Saturday evening aboard a special flight supposed to be treated abroad, but sources linked to the military junta in power assure that ECOWAS advocates the return to Mali of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita if the justice and the security of the country demands it.

The military junta, which has called itself the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, is encouraging consultations with various civilian political parties in the country to prepare for the transition process.

In addition to political instability, Mali is experiencing intercommunal violence and frequent “jihadist” attacks against the Malian army and foreign forces, including French ones, deployed in large areas of the center and north of the country.