PJ investigates appearance of arm bones in Miranda do Douro | Miranda do Douro

The judicial police (PJ) are investigating the appearance of “bones of a human arm” which were spotted on Friday by a popular near Miranda do Douro, in the district of Bragança, a GNR source told Lusa .

“The bones of a human arm were found, still with a watch, in the territory of the Arribas do Douro, near the city of Miranda do Douro by a popular person. The findings were communicated to the PJ, ”said the same source.

There are GNR soldiers from the Miranda do Douro detachment on site to continue guarding the discovery.

The investigation has moved to the realm of the PJ.

continue reading