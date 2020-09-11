Covid-19 in Portugal: 687 new cases on the 13th worst day since the start of the pandemic | Coronavirus

This Friday, Portugal recorded three more deaths and 687 infections with the new coronavirus, which corresponds to an increase of 1.1%. In total, there have been 1,855 deaths and 62,813 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

This is the largest daily increase in the number of cases since April 16, when 750 new infections were recorded.

Despite the increase in new cases, there are fewer than two hospitalizations (404) and three intensive care unit patients (54).

There are 203 more recovered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 43,644 people since the start of the pandemic.

The Lisbon and Tagus Valley region returned to concentrate most of the new cases (368 infections, 54% of the total), while the North was responsible for 226 cases, 32% of the 687 infections. These two areas alone account for 86% of all new cases on the last day.

In the Algarve, 15 new cases were detected (2% of cases), the Center has 60 infections (9%) and the Alentejo 12 (2%). In the islands, the archipelago of Madeira recorded one case (0.1%) and the Azores five new infections (0.7%).

The case fatality rate of the virus is 3%, rising to 14.6% in the population over 70 years old. Over the past seven days, the incidence rate was 32.6 new cases per 100,000 population and, over the past 14 days, 55.8 cases per 100,000 population.

