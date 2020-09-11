Mediterranean gas conflict: Erdogan against Macron – a dangerous conflict arises here – politics

Turkey has declared war on the alliance of Greece and France in the Mediterranean dispute. The Ankara government mocked French President Emmanuel Macron as a “future Napoleon” and harshly rejected sanction threats from the EU’s Mediterranean countries on Friday.

Athens and Paris are pushing for EU sanctions against Turkey. France wants to supply warplanes to Greece. Two weeks before the EU’s decision on sanctions, it is difficult for Germany to mediate.

Fahrettin Altun, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused Macron on Twitter of great power ambitions and arming rebels in Libya; France has thereby harmed NATO. Ömer Celik, spokesman for the ruling AKP party, described Macron’s position as “colonialist.”

At a meeting of the seven Mediterranean EU countries France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta, Greece and Cyprus on Thursday, the French president said Turkey was “no longer a partner” in the Eastern Mediterranean. Erdogan’s behavior is “unacceptable”.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The countries of the so-called Med7 group have warned Turkey that the EU would take sanctions if Ankara does not give in. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry replied on Friday that the Med7 statement was “unrelated to reality”. Greece must stop pulling the EU for the car and agree to direct talks with Turkey.

Greece considers the Turkish approach illegal

However, the Athens government wants to strengthen its alliance with France. According to media reports, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to announce the purchase of 18 French fighter jets on Saturday.

Erdogan has been looking for gas in waters around Cyprus and near Greek islands in the Mediterranean for months, claiming the sea areas for Turkey.

In the fall, he had signed a treaty with the Libyan government declaring large areas of the eastern Mediterranean Sea to be Turkish territory. Greece considers Turkey’s actions illegal and has signed its own treaty on the delimitation of sea areas with Egypt, which in turn sees Turkey as a provocation. Both have warships in action in the disputed areas.

Summit on Turkey on September 24 and 25

The EU has sided with its members Greece and Cyprus and is working on possible sanctions against Turkey. Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened as mediator. At a summit on September 24 and 25, the EU wants to decide on sanctions against Turkey.

Punishment of individuals or companies involved in the search for gas in Turkey is undisputed. Greece, however, is demanding an extension of the sanctions, which some EU countries reject because they fear damage to their own economies.

Spanish, Italian and French banks are making significant investments in the Turkish banking sector. The more than 7,000 German companies in Turkey can also be affected.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to visit Cyprus on Saturday to try to defuse the confrontation.

Is Turkey also sending reconnaissance ships to Libya?

The US is on the side of Greece and Cyprus and has repeatedly asked Turkey to stop seeking natural gas in disputed waters. However, Turkey wants to expand its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish government circles reported that talks were taking place with the Libyan government about a Turkish exploration of potential oil and gas fields off the Libyan coast and on the mainland. Especially the waters off the port city of Sirte are taken into account.

Should Turkey actually send exploration ships to Libya, the dispute with the Europeans is likely to intensify: the energy companies Total from France and Eni from Italy have so far been active in Libya.