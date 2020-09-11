West Bank. Israel’s destruction of structures escalated during pandemic denounces UN – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

The destruction of Palestinian structures by the Israeli authorities increased in the occupied West Bank during the novel coronavirus pandemic, worsening the precariousness of the population, the UN warned on Friday.

Between March and August this year, 389 structures (housing, sanitary facilities, buildings related to agriculture) of Palestinians were destroyed or confiscated, an average of 65 per month, the United Nations Coordination Office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA). ), noting that this is the highest monthly average of the past four years.

In six months, “442 Palestinians have been displaced as a result of the destruction, more exposed to the risks associated with the pandemic,” the agency said in a statement.

“In August alone, 205 people were displaced, more than in any month since January 2017,” he said.

Friday noon (10 a.m. in Lisbon), the Israeli authorities had not commented on this information.

Israel claims to demolish facilities for lack of licenses, which are “almost impossible for Palestinians to obtain,” according to OCHA.

“The destruction of property in occupied territory is prohibited by international humanitarian law, unless it is absolutely necessary for military operations,” recalled Jamie McGoldrick, humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories.

The West Bank has been occupied by the Israeli army since 1967.

“The global pandemic has increased the needs and fragility of Palestinians,” and these “illegal demolitions exacerbate that fragility and must end immediately,” McGoldrick said in a video posted on the OCHA website.

According to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 27,100 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, of which 188 have died.