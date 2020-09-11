African swine fever: Pork prices collapsed – economy

It was a terrible discovery that a pedestrian made in Schenkendöbern in Brandenburg – six kilometers from the Polish border – had discovered a dead wild boar in a harvested cornfield. The carcass was badly broken, the animal had been there for a long time. Laboratory tests have shown: He died of a virus that is harmless to humans but deadly to pigs: African swine fever (ASF).

There has been a long-feared disaster for authorities and pig farmers. So far, only domestic pigs and feral pigs have been affected across the German border in Poland, but now the virus has caused a leap to Brandenburg. Germany is now officially a case of ASP.

German pork is no longer bought by major customers such as China or South Korea. This has implications for prices: instead of 1.47 euros per kilogram of pork, farmers have received only 1.27 euros since Friday. Because out of fear of buyers’ reluctance, German grocers also buy less sausages and slaughterhouses. “Pig farming used to be a negative trade,” says Matthias Quaing of the German Pig Farmers’ Interest Group (ISN), “now it’s getting worse.”

Why do exports suffer?

There are trade agreements with third countries on trade outside the EU. In particular, it has been agreed with Asian countries that they import pork only if Germany does not have an ASP case. This is also true for wild boars, as they can transmit the virus to domestic pigs. Countries want to prevent the introduction of the virus. However, within the EU, there are only trade restrictions for companies located directly in the high-risk area of ​​Brandenburg. Around 20 farms are affected in the Spree-Neisse district and the neighboring Oder-Spree district.

Why is China so important?

China is by far the most important buyer of German pork. This applies not only to imported quantities, but also to special preferences. In China, parts that end up in animal feed are especially in demand: ears, tails, snouts.

The disruption of the Chinese market “would hit us very, very hard,” warns farmers president Joachim Rukwied. Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) is trying to discourage China from a general ban on imports and limit the possible freezing of supplies to certain regions.

How do pigs behave?

German pig farmers are stuck in a pig cycle of rising and falling prices. At the beginning of the year, they still received € 1.82 per kilogram of meat because China, which had suffered severely from the ASF epidemic in its country, imported a lot of meat from Germany. But then came Corona. Restaurants and canteens were closed, prices fell.

The massive outbreak of Covid 19 in a German slaughterhouse meant that the slaughterhouse temporarily stopped accepting animals. China also stopped imports for a few weeks, but then returned to trade with Germany’s largest pig killer, the Tönnies. Pig farming has been a loss for farmers for months. Market expert Quaing states that the cost of feed, veterinarians and stables alone is 1.70 euros per kilogram. Only that goes beyond that goes to the farmer for his work. No wonder more and more companies are giving up. Currently, only about 20,400 farms remain, which is almost 40 percent less than ten years ago.

Fair play: All wild boars are to be killed in the core area. Photo: dpa

How do the authorities intend to prevent another outbreak?

Immediately after learning of the ASF’s findings, the Brandenburg authorities drew a preliminary radius of 15 kilometers around the site. To prevent further infection of feral pigs from spreading the virus, they are not currently being hunted in this area. In addition, maize fields on which animals like to stay should not be harvested. The transport of pigs in the affected area should only be allowed under strict veterinary conditions.

Companies are again urged to pay attention to hygiene measures. Disinfectant pads or bowls, locks and protective clothing for employees have long been mandatory. Because the epidemic has already come within a few kilometers of the German border. The authorities are now working to change the provisional radius of 15 kilometers to a mandatory definition of the same size. This is then considered an endangered area.

Risky sausage. If the infected meat is processed, pigs eating such sausage sandwiches can become infected. Photo: dpa

What will happen to wild boars?

A main zone of three kilometers will be created around the location of the carcase. It is fenced with a mobile electric fence. When that happens, all wild boars in the base zone will be killed, according to a spokesman for the Potsdam Ministry of Consumer Protection. Other dead bodies are also being intensively searched. “Wild pigs live in Rotten,” says Martin Stricker of Allianz’s Munich and Magdeburger Agrar insurance branches. “So you can assume that the group to which the animal belonged is also infected.”

How are farmers compensated?

Should domestic pigs have to be killed due to ASF, farmers receive financial compensation from the animal disease fund. Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) wants to invest more money if that is not enough. Farmers who have insurance can apply to the insurance company for compensation for their damage caused by ASP; crop losses are also covered. There is no vaccine against the virus yet.

Where does the disease come from?

It is not clear whether the infected wild boar emigrated to Germany from Poland or whether ASF is spread through food waste. If the meat from an infected animal is processed, for example into salami, the virus will remain in it for 100 days. If a wild boar eats such sausage bread, he becomes infected.