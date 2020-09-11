Portugal is available to welcome minor refugees from Moria – Observer

The Portuguese government said on Friday that it was available to welcome those in the Moria refugee camp following the fire in this compound on the Greek island of Lesbos.

The position of the Portuguese authorities has been transmitted to the European Commission, as part of an effort for European solidarity, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Administration and by the office of the Minister of State and the Presidency.

“This effort will result in the application, in collaboration with the Greek authorities, of two existing instruments. This is the bilateral agreement between the two countries for the resettlement of refugees and asylum seekers and the Portuguese demonstration of the readiness to welcome a total of 500 unaccompanied minors, ”the document indicates. Within the framework of the bilateral agreement already signed between Portugal and Greece, it “will proceed with the dispatch of the transfer already planned for the first 100 people”. This agreement, which provides for the reception of up to a thousand people who are in refugee camps in Greece, has received the green light from the European Commission and has been monitored by the Organization. international for migration.

As for unaccompanied minors, 28 more are expected to arrive from refugee camps in Greece in September. It is the Greek authorities who determine the profiles of people “by giving priority to those who are in the most vulnerable situation,” the Portuguese government said in the statement. The first group of 25 minors, out of a total of 500 that Portugal was available to receive, arrived in the country on July 7.

Ten European Union countries will receive around 400 unaccompanied minor migrants evacuated from the Greek island of Lesvos after the fires that destroyed the Moria camp, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced today.

Thousands of refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos have spent the third night homeless after the fires that destroyed the reception center in Moria and at a time when residents spoke out against migration.

During the night, police disembarked a detachment, eleven vehicles and a water cannon to control protests by local residents, who fear escalating, against refugees in Moria camp.

The Secretary of State for Integration and Migration said on Friday that Portugal is ready to receive this month 28 minors from the island of Lesbos and other Greek localities, who will be distributed in different cities.

Cláudia Pereira told Lusa that, unlike the first 25 minor refugees who arrived in Portugal in July and placed in Lisbon, with the help of the Portuguese Red Cross (CVP), the 28 unaccompanied minor refugees who are due to arrive in September will remain in other cities, so that there is diversification in their distribution. The Secretary of State added that like the first group of 25, the 28 minors who will arrive this month will be placed in urban areas, will learn the Portuguese language and study in the country and, later, if necessary, will work. in Portugal. .

Cláudia Pereira stressed that these minors “will thus start a new life after having gone through difficult and traumatic situations in their countries of origin, but also in Greece, where they have gone through complicated times”.

The transport of these young refugees will be by plane, and the Secretary of State admitted that there are still legal proceedings to be resolved with Greece, at a time when Europe and the rest of the world are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. The transport will be done in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration. Cláudia Pereira underlined that Portugal immediately adopted a “proactive position” and expressed its availability to welcome a total of 500 unaccompanied minors.

At the same time, as part of a bilateral agreement between Portugal and Greece, the Portuguese authorities have pledged to speed up the already planned transfer of the first 100 people.