Foot and Ankle Devices Market 2020-2026 Future Outlook Analysis | Leading Players – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock

Global foot and ankle devices market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in the global foot and ankle devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Acumed LLC, Extremity Medical, Osteotec, Response Ortho, VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC., Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Össur Corporate among others.

Humans are sometimes at risk of suffering the traumatic incidents in the lower and upper extremities which would sometime cause permanent muscle injuries preventing people from performing some daily activities. Moreover, there are various neuromuscular diseases which require immediate treatment for avoiding more severe and permanent damages. The foot and ankle devices can be used during different foot and ankle surgical procedures or in the treatment of foot and ankle injuries. Various types of foot and ankle surgical procedures are performed including the correction of bunion deformities, arthritic joints, rheumatoid feet, plantar fasciitis and treatment of the diabetes related sores. Growing incidence of diabetes and the foot related disorders is driving the market demand of foot and ankle devices.

Segmentation: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

Global foot and ankle devices market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, application and end user.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into orthopaedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices, prostheses.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into trauma, hammertoe, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, speciality clinics, others

Research Methodology: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Distributors, Medical and Industrial Professionals. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

