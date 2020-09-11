Fresh Pears Market 2020 Industry Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report Salix Fruits, Duckwall Fruit, Rainier Fruit Co., Sage Fruit Company

Several species of fresh pears are valued due to their edible fruits and juices, while the Red Bartlett variety is cultivated as trees. The pear is native to the coastal and mildly temperature regions of the old ranging from Western Europe to North America east and right across Asia. Fresh pears contain high quantities of dietary fiber, phytonutrients, and antioxidants. It is rich source of vitamin C, A (also provitamin A), B, and K; potassium; magnesium; and copper. According to a study by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that vitamin A and C present in pears help boost the immunity. Antioxidants assist in stimulating the production of white blood cells that are vital components of immune mechanism. This eventually makes the immune system stronger, allowing the body to ward of mild illness such as flu, cold, and upset stomach. Moreover, the consumption of fresh pears helps improve bone health, enhance blood circulation, aid in healing, maintain heart health, promote gut health, lose weight, lower diabetes-related risks, and reduce inflammation. Pears are also reported to have anticancer properties and good effects on skin and hair.

Leading Fresh Pears Market Players:

Salix Fruits, Duckwall Fruit, Rainier Fruit Co., Sage Fruit Company, BEL’EXPORT, William H Kopke JR., Inc., Stemilt Growers LLC., Domex Superfresh Growers, Underwood Fruit & Warehouse Co., Washington Fruit & Produce Co.

Based on type, the fresh pear market is segmented into Green Anjou, Red Anjou, Bartlett, Red Bartlett, Bosc, Concorde, Seckel, Comice, Forelle, Starkrimson, and Others. In 2019, the green anjou segment dominated the market. Green Anjou pearshave squat egg-like shape. This pear has a larger spherical lower portion, which begins a gradual taper on the mid-point to a narrow rounded top. The green anjou pears are bright green and sometimes it have soft red blush. The pears show a subtle color change on ripening. These pears are sweetly mellow and have smooth and juicy texture; the variety is largely preferred in breakfast. Although it is eaten raw, it is suitable for baking, poaching, and roasting as well. Pear TarteTatin is a dish prepared using green anjou pears. The harvest of green anjou pears begins in the fall, and they arrive in produce in September and early October. Although it can be seen in market throughout the year, this variety has the greatest availability during the summers. It is also used in salads, pies, and sauces and beverages.

COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has rapidly spread around the globe. The USA, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain and UKare among the most-affected nations in terms of affirmed cases and pronounced deaths, as of April 2020.According to WHO, there are ~22,593,620 affirmed cases and 791,200death cases all around. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food &beverages industry is one of the major businesses enduring genuine agitating impacts. These segments have unimaginably affected the worldwide fresh pears market.

