Belarus. Lukashenko pays “working visit” to Moscow on Monday – Observer

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday on a scheduled working visit when the Belarusian protest movement turns a month, the Kremlin said on Friday.

“It will be a working visit,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference. The two countries, whose relations have been strained for several months, are negotiating a deepening of their political and economic ties, with Lukashenko trying to maintain Moscow’s support at a time when opposition to the President of Belarus is increasing both nationally and international.

In recent years, Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has repeatedly accused his historic Russian ally of wanting to make Belarus a vassal country, rejecting Moscow’s idea of ​​strengthening the union between the two and even accusing Moscow of work against him during the presidential election campaign of August 9. However, since the start of the protest movement in Belarus, when the outcome of the elections which renewed Lukashenko to power were announced about a month ago, the Belarusian president has changed his strategy, starting to ask for Russian support for face a “Western operation to destabilize it.” Russia could take advantage of the situation to force Minsk to deepen the union of the two countries, until then refused by the Belarusian leader in the name of sovereignty and independence and while Belarus is economically very dependent on Moscow.

Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev on Thursday presented Alexander Lukashenko, who recently turned 66, with a 19th-century atlas showing Belarus as part of the Russian Empire. A historical testimony of the relations that unite the two countries and “a response to those who think otherwise”, explained the ambassador.

Belarusian opposition figures, most of whom have been arrested or exiled in recent weeks, have insisted their movement is directed against Lukashenko and not against Russia or in favor of the West. A new major demonstration, the fifth of its kind, is expected Sunday in Minsk, the previous ones bringing together at least 100,000 people to demand the departure of the president.