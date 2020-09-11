Long Read Sequencing Market 2020-2027 May See Booster Post Covid-19 Impact | Leading Players – Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen

An international Long Read Sequencing Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). The business report also provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Explicit and state-of-the-art information have been given in this Long Read Sequencing Market report which helps Healthcare industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-long-read-sequencing-market&rp

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Long Read Sequencing Market

Global long read sequencing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,270.44 million by 2027 from USD 983.84 million in 2019. The increasing incidents of genetic diseases worldwide and increasing R&D expenditure are some of the factors which are aiding to the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the Long read sequencing Market report are Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmerInc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novogene Corporation, Macrogen, Inc., BaseClear B.V., GENEWIZ Inc. (A subsidiary of Brooks Automation, Inc.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., TATAA Biocenter, FG Technologies, Roche Sequencing (A subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Universal Sequencing Technology (UST), QIAGEN, BioCat GmbH, LOOP GENOMICS, BGI, Lexogen GmbH, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Longas Technologies and Quantapore, Inc. among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-long-read-sequencing-market&rp

Long read sequencing also referred to as third generation sequencing. This is a technology in which DNA molecules are sequenced directly in real time and because of this direct sequencing, the long reads are generated. These sequencing reactions are carried out without the use of PCR amplification often. Long read sequencing majorly includes two techniques such as single molecule real time (SMRT) sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Long read sequencing market has increased with increasing application in clinical sequencing & analysis and advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques as compared to the past few years.

For instance,

In March 2019, Oxford Nanopore introduced Flongle for rapid, short DNA / RNA sequence analysis. Flongle is an adapter which can be used with the desktop GridION X5 and portable MinION sequencing devices. Small Flongle cells that can produce as much as 1.8 Gb of sequence data with headroom for more than 3 Gb. This product launch will help in the strengthening of the company’s product portfolio.

The rising awareness for the long read sequencing is also increasing market value as the procedure of sequencing has proved to be of high importance in personalized medicines.

Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative long read sequencing and expected to provide various other opportunities in the long read sequencing market. However, high cost of long read sequencing procedures and technical challenges of process are expected to restraint the market growth as to get approvals is difficult.

The long read sequencing market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Increasing Collaborations and Acquisitions in Long Read Sequencing is creating new opportunities for these organizations in Global Long Read Sequencing Market

Global long read sequencing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with long read sequencing sales, impact of advancement in the long read sequencing and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the long read sequencing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Long read sequencing Market Share Analysis

Global long read sequencing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to long read sequencing market.

Many product launch and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global long read sequencing market.

For instance,

In March 2019, BaseClear B.V. announced about receiving the new ISO/IEC 17025 scope including next-generation sequencing. The gaining of this accreditation by BaseClear shows its proven technical competency and accurate management system which helped BaseClear to get more demand in the market and increased revenue in future.

In September 2018, Brooks Automation, Inc. acquired GENEWIZ Inc. This acquisition will provide GENEWIZ the access to additional capital for more rapid development. Brook has already expanded its techniques in life sciences which helped the GENEWIZ Inc. to make its product portfolio strong in the market.

Clinical study data sets, authorization, collaboration, acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the global long read sequencing market also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for long read sequencing.

Customization Available: Global Long Read Sequencing Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-long-read-sequencing-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research :

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]