Donations in Cape Verde increase 13% in the first half to more than 25 million euros – Observe

Donations to Cape Verde increased by 13% in the first half of 2020, to more than 2,808 million escudos (25.5 million euros), mostly in foreign currency, according to a central bank report.

According to data compiled this Friday by Lusa from the latest statistical report of the Bank of Cape Verde, this month, Cape Verde received foreign currency donations in the amount of escudos 1713 million (15, 5 million euros) from January to June. ), which compares to the 1.725 million escudos (15.6 million euros) received in the same period of 2019.

In the first six months of 2020, donations to Cape Verde came almost exclusively from funding from the governments of partner archipelagos and supranational organizations, although the report does not identify which ones.

Cape Verde has also received 381.9 million escudos (3.5 million euros) in grants in the form of budget support, which compares to 220.5 million escudos (two million euros ) of the first six months of 2019.

Donations and external support in Cape Verde are expected to increase by nearly 45% this year, compared to what was initially planned, to mitigate the consequences of Covid-19 in the archipelago, according to government forecasts.

According to the supporting documents of the amending finance law for 2020, which entered into force in August, the Cape Verdean government plans to raise this year, in donations and transfers from governments and international organizations, including budgetary aid, 8,559 million escudos. (77 million euros).

This is an increase of approximately 2,600 million escudos (23.4 million euros) over the forecasts included in the state budget approved in December.

Of the total entered in the new budget, 68.2% correspond to donations from governments and foreign organizations, 22.9% to budget support and 5.4% represent other transfers.

304 million escudos (2.7 million euros) are also included, or 3.6% of the total, in the form of food aid.

In the reprogramming of direct donations by financier, Luxembourg leads, with 1726 million escudos (15.6 million euros), 22.7% more than the budget still in force, followed by China, with 949 million escudos (8.5 million euros), an increase of 1.6%.

These grants and budgetary aid are mainly aimed at supporting programs to strengthen primary health and education, job creation, vocational training, support for the informal sector and the establishment of solidarity income for families, given the impacts of Covid-19 in the archipelago.

The government forecast economic growth of 4.8 to 5.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, in line with previous years, inflation of 1.3%, a budget deficit of 1.7% and a unemployment rate of 11.4%, in addition to a debt level equivalent to 118.5% of GDP.

These forecasts were strongly affected by the economic and health crisis, reflected in the new budget for 2020: an economic recession that could oscillate between 6.8% and 8.5%, an unemployment rate of nearly 20% by the end of the year and a budget deficit amounting to 11.4% of GDP.