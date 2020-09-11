Pompeo admits “contentious” in peace negotiations between Afghans – Observer

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the expected negotiations between Afghans will be marked by “differences”, but that they are the only way for the country to achieve peace.

Negotiations between the Afghans are expected to begin Saturday in Qatar and are part of a peace agreement promoted by the United States and signed on February 29 in Doha.

Getting here has taken longer than I expected, but hopefully Saturday morning for the first time in nearly two decades, Afghans sit down at the same table and prepare for litigation and determine how reduce violence and give the people what they want: a reconciled Afghanistan, with a government that reflects a country that is not at war ”, declared Pompeo before setting off for Doha.

Donald Trump has vowed to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan before the 2016 election, and on the eve of the November presidential elections in the United States, Washington will likely try to pressure the start of negotiations.

Even so, Pompeo stressed that the United States admits to strengthening the contingent in Afghanistan if the parties do not honor the commitments made in the negotiations.

Our commitment to reduce our forces (United States) to zero is conditioned by the respect of their obligations under the agreement and responsibilities regarding terrorist activities in Afghanistan, ”Pompeo warned.

The US Secretary of State has also criticized those who attempt to “undermine the peace”, referring to the recent assassination attempt of Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul.

The levels of violence must fall to acceptable levels, ”Pompeo said.

The government delegation has already left Kabul for the capital of Qatar and is expected to make a stopover in Dubai.

The delegation is made up of Abdullah Abdullah who heads the National Council for Reconciliation, the body that will oversee the government’s negotiating team led by Mohammed Massom Stanikzai, former head of the Kabul government’s intelligence service.

However, a Taliban official, who spoke anonymously, told The Associated Press today that six former prisoners in Kabul arrived in Doha on Thursday evening.

The six are among a total of 5,000 Taliban prisoners that the Kabul government has pledged to release before negotiations begin.

The government demanded the release of approximately 1,000 members of the military and administration detained by the Taliban.