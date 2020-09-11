New infections in France are reaching record levels again: borders must remain open – politically

Nearly 10,000 new corona cases within one day: With the increasing number of infections in neighboring France, there is growing concern in the German border area about the further spread of the corona virus – with possible consequences for border traffic.

On Friday afternoon, the Federal Ministry of the Interior gave full clarity for the time being: they were considering “no new order for preliminary controls at internal borders,” it said in response to a request from the Tagesspiegel.

However, the federal police are instructed to implement “more corona-related control measures” in the border area. These are checks in accordance with article 23 of the federal police law.

According to this, police officers are allowed to establish identities “for police control of cross-border traffic” and “to ward off danger”. In addition, federal police officers would be more careful to point out the applicable quarantine regulations to those returning from risk areas.

You are also authorized to collect personal data from people entering the country to pass it on to health authorities for infection protection purposes, according to the ministry.

28 of the 100 departments are considered risk areas

The French government currently counts 28 of the 100 departments as a corona risk area. The direct border regions with Germany are not (yet) affected. However, there is more vigilance everywhere.

In Saarland, Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg – the three federal states with a direct border with France – the contamination process in the neighboring country is being closely examined.

“We look with concern at the increased number of cases in France and are in regular contact with our French partners,” said the state government of Baden-Württemberg. The concerns of the approximately 25,000 French commuters and other cross-border commuters are taken very seriously.

Thousands of commuters in Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate were also affected by border controls in mid-March. In some cases there were protests. Many German-French couples were also affected by the entry and exit ban.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) currently sees no reason to tighten the previous controls. “Border measures are no longer an effective means for us. When there were border controls in March, we were faced with a completely different situation, in which there were no tests and follow-up of infection chains, ”he told Tagesspiegel.

“We are against border closures”

Also office worker Malu Dreyer (SPD) in Rhineland-Palatinate sees no signs of a renewed situation as in the spring. “We are against border closures,” is the clear message of the State Chancellery. The damage to the region would be far too great.

Should one of the French regions with a direct border with Germany be declared a risk area again, the current access rules with testing and quarantine requirements for cross-border commuters will apply. There are exceptions for commuters.

European internal border controls introduced in the aftermath of the pandemic were lifted on June 15.