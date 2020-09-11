Russia, China reject US actions against Iran nuclear deal – Observer

Moscow and Beijing reject US actions against the nuclear deal with Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday at a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“We discussed the situation in relation to the Joint Global Plan of Action (designation of Iran’s agreement with the great powers of 2015) and, of course, Russia and China, like most of the members of the UN Security Council, will not accept the United States is trying to dismantle this very important international agreement, ”Lavrov said.

The United States (signatories to the pact with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia and China) abandoned the agreement in 2018, reinstated sanctions against Iran and is currently trying to extend the UN arms embargo on Tehran, which expires in October. The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia and China reject “unilateral unilateral actions taken by the United States in relation to the Iranian nuclear program”.

“We have underlined the destructive nature of Washington’s actions which undermine global strategic stability,” Lavrov said, adding that as a result, “there is growing tension in several parts of the world, including along the border between Russia and China “.

The agreement signed in 2015 aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. In response to the US decision to abandon it and the failure of other signatories to oppose unilateral US sanctions, Iran has gradually failed to respect some of the agreement’s limits, including those of the uranium reserves and their level. enrichment.