ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING SOFTWARE MARKET COMPREHENSIVE EVALUATION OF THE MARKET VIA IN-DEPTH QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS || ACCENTURE, SAS INSTITUTE INC., FISERV, INC, OPEN TEXT CORPORATION, EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC., ORACLE, FICO TONBELLER
(Global News) Data Bridge Market Research introduces- Anti-Money Laundering Software Market report analysis and forecast using market statistical and coherent models. To name a few of the major topics are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Because businesses can achieve extreme benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, we make sure that we touch every bit of it. Not to mention, the scope of this Anti-Money Laundering Software Market analysis report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing investment in IT by banks is driving the growth of this market
- Rising cases of money laundering is another factor driving the market growth.
Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1017.65 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3167.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for cloud- based solution is driving the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the anti- money laundering software market are Accenture, SAS Institute Inc., Fiserv, Inc, Open Text Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Oracle, FICO TONBELLER, Ascent Business, EastNets.com, Trulioo., BAE Systems., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Actimize, NameScan, Verafin Inc., LexisNexis, INETCO Systems Ltd, Global RADAR, Experian plc.
Regional Segments Analysis:
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)
