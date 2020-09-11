Moody’s reviews three Angolan banks’ ratings up to Caa1 – Observer

The rating agency Moody’s downgraded the long-term deposit rating of Banco Angolano de Investimento (BAI), Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) and Banco Económico (BE) from B3 to Caa1, with a stable outlook.

“Moody’s Investor Service dropped out today [quinta-feria] the ratings of the long-term deposits of three Angolan banks, “said the financial rating agency in a note published Thursday, referring to BAI, BFA and BE, adding that” the outlook for long-term deposits of these three banks are stable ”.

The North American rating firm also confirmed a downgrade in the Basic Credit Rating (ABC) and Adjusted ABC of BAI and BFA.

“These actions conclude the review of the downgrading of deposit ratings in Angolan banks which began on April 2 and follow the downgrade” of Angola’s long-term sovereign debt rating, issued in local currency and foreign, which was passed Wednesday, too, from B3 to Caa1.

At the beginning of April, Moody’s announced that it had put the ratings of BAI, BFA and BE in a negative review, after having done the same for the Republic of Angola.

Today’s actions [quinta-feira] the ratings reflect Moody’s expectations for the weakening of the individual credit profile at BAI and BFA during the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, as well as a weakened fiscal capacity of the Angolan government to support Banco Económico when needed », Specifies the financial rating agency in the note published today.

According to Moody’s, the shares reflect “the shocks resulting from the sharp drop in the price of oil and the coronavirus pandemic and the depreciation of the currency are contributing to a significant weakening of Angola’s already fragile public finances and the fragile external position “.

Due to the weak performance of the economy, the financial rating agency expects Angolan gross domestic product to contract by 3.3% in 2020, instead of an estimated expansion of 1.2 % before these “shocks”.

On the other hand, Moody’s points out that banks benefit from “low loan amounts” and from having “more resilient profitability which supports the decrease in absorption capacity”.

Moody’s adds that the stable outlook for these Angolan banks reflects the stable outlook for sovereign ratings.

In order to improve bank ratings, Moody’s considers that “any increasing balance in bank ratings will depend on a higher sovereign rating”.

The B3 and Caa1 notes are both in a non-investment grade category, with a descending scale from Ba1 to C. Bonds rated Caa (1, 2 or 3) are considered to be of poor quality and subject to credit risk. very high, because definition of the rating agency.