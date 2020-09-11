Judge orders Bolsonaro to appear to testify in case of police interference – Observer

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, will have to testify in person as part of an investigation into allegations of political interference in the federal police, following the complaints of the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, decided this Friday the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Judge Celso de Mello’s decision rejected a defense request from the Head of State, who had requested that the deposition be in writing.

During the investigation, Bolsonaro may exercise the right to remain silent, but he will have to contact the federal police and settle the details of the testimony since the judge’s decision does not determine the place and date of the event.

The case, which is still under investigation, concerns statements by former Justice and Public Security Minister Sergio Moro, who publicly said last April that Bolsonaro sacked the former head of the federal police Maurício Valeixo for politically interfering in investigations conducted by company.

After making the accusations against Jair Bolsonaro, Moro announced that he would forward his letter of resignation to the president.

The suspicion raised by the former Minister of Justice is that the head of state tried to interfere with the federal police to obtain information on secret investigations in the context of investigations involving his children and close allies policies.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, denied having exercised any political interference in that body and accused the former minister of pressuring him to take a judge’s seat in the STF, which will be vacant in November.

Moro’s statements prompted Attorney General Augusto Aras to request an investigation to investigate the allegations. Court dean judge Celso de Mello was in charge of the investigations but is expected to retire in November and it is unclear who will inherit the case at the STF.

In the ruling on Friday, Mello also allowed Moro’s defense to follow the interrogation and ask questions of the Brazilian president.

In this context, I believe that the co-investigated Sérgio Fernando Moro has the right, through his lawyers, to be present at the act of interrogation of the President of the Republic which must be carried out by the police federal government, also guaranteeing him the right to ask questions if you think they are necessary and relevant, ”the ruling says.

The STF judge is currently absent from work for health reasons, but his team told G1 that the decision has been ready since August and that there is a legal provision for the decision to be made in this situation.

Mello is expected to retire in November when he turns 75. He will be replaced by a person appointed by Bolsonaro, who must also pass a hearing in the Senate (upper house of the Brazilian Congress) before entering the highest jurisdiction in the country.