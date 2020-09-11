Questions of the Day: Trump compares himself to Churchill and the dramatic situation in France – which was important today – politics

What happened?

• 5 figures show how dramatically Corona is spreading in France: the Corona situation in France is deteriorating. On Friday, authorities reported about 10,000 new infections. Will there be a new lockdown now?

Germany initially reacts calmly. They want to avoid new border closures.

• Germany is taking in 100 to 150 children from Moria: ten EU countries are taking in 400 children from Moria. Minister Seehofer of the Interior announced this. A new attempt at an EU refugee policy is also planned.

• Doctors suspect Covid-19 immunization due to mandatory masking: the coronavirus can sometimes enter nose and mouth coverings. However, this can also have a positive effect, American researchers are now writing.

• Trump compares himself to Churchill: the US president has admitted to downplaying corona risk. In defense he employs a historical figure from the Second World War.

• SPD allows members to vote on Müller and Chebli: in Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf, the party base decides who will represent the SPD in the federal election campaign. After Chebli, Müller had also spoken out in favor.

What was discussed?

Caricature: Klaus Stuttmann

• The consequences of the fire in Moria: conditions in the camp were absolutely immoral. Now the people have rebelled together. And now they are accused of breaking the rules? What nonsense. An interjection from my colleague Ariane Bemmer.

• The consequences of the Navalny case: Behind the debate on Nord Stream sanctions lies the question of which is more important: economic or foreign policy? She’s not helping Navalny. A guest appearance by Eastern Europe expert Janis Kluge.

• The fate of Julian Assange: the self-proclaimed fighter for the truth faces an absurdly long prison sentence. The trial against him is about nothing less than the political values ​​of the West. A guest appearance by Sigmar Gabriel and Günter Wallraff.

What do I recommend to Tagesspiegel subscribers?

• The myth of the digital society: the importance of the cyber cosmos is often overestimated. But we are still flesh and blood. It is time to look back on that.

• “Hertha is not yet the beautiful bride”: His roots are in Italy, he sees his future in Berlin: Bruno Labbadia speaks in an interview about the goals with Hertha BSC and the desire to settle down.

• How the Greens want to triumph in local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: Three years ago the vote was disastrous, now the Greens are facing a record result. For the party it is the first practical test in the Corona crisis.

• In Berlin, for example, day laborers are exploited: workers from the Balkans are billeted in junk objects under inhumane conditions. On the road in a mattress warehouse in Neukölln.

What can we do?

Boil fish! Uri Buri is considered Israel’s best seafood chef. These five recipes from his new cookbook are guaranteed to be a success for everyone.

Look at art! Dancing in the distant future … the Julia Stoschek Collection in Berlin shows films by Canadian Jeremy Shaw that deal with transcendental experiences.

See even more art! The Gallery Weekend in Berlin has been postponed from spring to autumn due to Corona. Now it shows its best. Our culture department has listed the highlights.

Listen to music! Every Friday from 9 p.m. four pop critics present the albums of the week on Radio Eins. This time with Nubya Garcia, Marilyn Manson, Flaming Lips and Michael Rother. More here.

Going to the cinema! In “Kin-Dza-Dza!” Meet Monty Python Mad Max. The crazy Soviet comedy developed into a cult Russian film after the collapse of the USSR. Now it can be seen in cinemas in Berlin.

Watch TV! The ARD film “Käthe und Ich” is a melodrama with a message. And it is not only played excellently by the dog. Operates today at 8:15 PM

What do I need to know for the weekend and Monday?

The matches of the first round of the DFB Cup take place this weekend. The two opening games will run at 8.45 p.m. tonight.

Demonstrations against state corona measures and counter rallies on Saturday. In Hanover, 4,000 participants are registered for various events, in Wiesbaden 3,000, in Munich 1,000 are admitted.

Regional elections will take place in NRW on Sunday. At this point, you can read what is at stake for whom. The polling stations open at 8 am.

Demonstrations of the “yellow vests” expected in France: A well-known “yellow vest” leader has called for renewed protests over the weekend – anger is also directed against the government’s corona measures.

Since the controversial presidential elections on August 9, there have been daily protests in Belarus against President Alexander Lukashenko. On Monday, the dictator will travel to Moscow for talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

EU-China talks at the highest level: ahead of Monday’s talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen want to connect with Chinese President Xi Jinping via video conference . One of the topics is stronger economic cooperation.

Number of the day

The German press council has filed 12 complaints. Winner of the negative awards: the newspaper “Bild”. The tabloid alone received five complaints – partly because of the coverage of a study by the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten into the risk of corona infection in children.