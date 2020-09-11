Brazil, Paraguay seize € 36.4 million in anti-trafficking operation – Observer

The Brazilian federal police seized assets estimated at 230 million reais (36.4 million euros), as part of a large-scale operation, in collaboration with the Paraguayan authorities, against groups of drug traffickers.

The action, called “Operation Status”, “aims to fight against money laundering from drug trafficking,” according to a statement from the Brazilian federal police.

This is yet another action by the agency in accordance with the guidelines for the decapitalization of the assets of organized crime, international cooperation and the arrest of leaders, ”the same note indicates.

Authorities noted that the seized money was divided into assets located in both Brazil and Paraguay.

In Brazil, 42 properties were seized, two farms, 75 vehicles, boats and planes, the total value of which reached 80 million reais (12.7 million euros) of assets acquired by the leaders of the criminal organization, notably the First Command of the Capital (PCC).

In Paraguay, ten properties were embezzled, for an amount of approximately 150 million reais (24 million euros).

The Brazilian Federal Police are also serving eight preventive arrest warrants and 42 search and seizure warrants, in addition to the arrest warrants, all issued by the 5th Federal Court in Campo Grande, capital of the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. .

In Paraguay, four preventive arrest and search and seizure warrants are executed in coordination with the National Secretariat for the Fight against Drugs, in 12 localities in the cities of Asunción and Pedro Juan Caballero.

The main objective of the criminal project investigated was the laundering of money for cocaine trafficking, through “ghost” companies and shell companies, including construction companies, property managers, luxury vehicle stores, among others. other. The structure, specializing in the laundering of large volumes of illicit securities, also had a network of exchange offices based in Paraguay, with operators in Brazilian cities such as Curitiba, Londrina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro ”, he added. explained the Brazilian Federal Police.

The operation was named “Status” in reference to the high standard of living maintained by the leaders of the criminal organization, with the participation in events with high-value sports vehicles, the hiring of famous artists for personal events and luxury residences.

Last month, Brazil detained several relatives of Jarvis Pavão, the suspected drug smuggler on the Brazil-Paraguay border, considered an important partner of the CCP.

The CCP is the most powerful criminal faction in Brazil. The group was commanded from prison by Marcos Willians Herbas, aka “Marcola”, held in a maximum security prison in Brazil.