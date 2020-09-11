Donald Trump says Kim Jong-un unveiled his uncle’s headless body – Observe

The decapitated body of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s uncle has been presented to senior regime officials, US President Donald Trump said in a book to be published next week.

“He killed his uncle and exposed his body,” Donald Trump told Bob Woodward, in a statement that appears in the book “Fury” that this journalist will publish on September 15. “His head was cut off and placed on his chest,” Trump explained.

Jang Song-Thaek, the North Korean leader’s uncle by marriage, then considered the regime’s unofficial number two, was executed in December 2013 for having “betrayed the nation”.

North Korea has never specified how Jang Song-Thaek was executed, as several versions, all particularly outrageous and often contradictory, circulated in the media.

The version of the American president – who seems to have wanted to show his closeness to the North Korean leader in this way – is the first to evoke the beheading of Kim Jong-un’s uncle.

“Kim tells me everything. He told me everything, ”Trump said in statements appearing in Bob Woodward’s book.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have met three times, the first time at a summit in June 2018 in Singapore. However, the negotiations for the denuclearization of North Korea have changed very little, being at a standstill after a second summit in February 2019 in Hanoi, which does not prevent the American president from emphasizing his good relations with Kim Jong-UN

“He wrote me beautiful letters. They are beautiful cards. We fell in love, ”said the President of the United States in September 2018.

