Telecom Cloud Billing Market to witness the acceleration of growth over the period 2020-2027 | DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG,

Global telecom cloud billing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing advancement in adoption of cloud-based technologies, mobile penetration and high subscriber growth and need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services

Telecom Cloud Billing Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Leading Players in the Telecom Cloud Billing Market: AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property among others

The Telecom Cloud Billing market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Telecom Cloud Billing Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Type of Billing

Convergent

Prepaid

Postpaid

Interconnect

Roaming

Embedded

Others Direct to Consumer (D2C) Metered



By Application

Revenue Management

Account Management

Customer Management

Traffic Management

Billing and Provisioning

Others

By Cloud Platform

Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Others

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Rate of Charging Mode

Subscription-Based

Usage-Based

By Service

Professional

Managed

By User Type

Individuals

Enterprises SMEs Large Enterprises



By End User

Transportation

Government

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Other

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Telecom Cloud Billing market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market. The report on the Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size

2.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Cloud Billing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Telecom Cloud Billing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Cloud Billing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Cloud Billing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Revenue by Product

4.3 Telecom Cloud Billing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Telecom Cloud Billing Breakdown Data by End User

