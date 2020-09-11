Smart Gas Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 | International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle

Smart Gas Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Global Smart Gas Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.22 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing levels of adoption of t of smart gas systems in the industrial sector.

Leading Players in the Smart Gas Market: ABB (Switzerland), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini. (France), CGI Inc. (Canada), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Elster Group SE (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Sensus (U.S.), Silver SpringNetworks (U.S.),Verizon (U.S.), (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Emerson Electric(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), are few among others.

The Smart Gas market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Smart Gas Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based ontheir geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening theirstrategic moves,along with customer interaction.

Smart Gas Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

By Components

Sensor

Machine Vision Systems

Robotics

Control Device

Communication Segment

Other Components

By Technology

Information Technology Human Machine Interface Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Plant Asset Management Manufacturing Execution System Warehouse Management System Industrial Communications Other Information Technologies

Enabling Technology Ar And Vr In Manufacturing Collaborative Robots Industrial Machine Vision Machine Condition Monitoring Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Industrial 3d Printing Automated Guided Vehicle Digital Twin Industrial Cybersecurity Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)



By End User

Discrete Industry Defense Medical Devices Automotive Semiconductors & Electronics Machine Manufacturing Aerospace Others Discrete Industries

Process Industry Pulp & Paper Metals & Mining Pharmaceuticals Oil & Gas Energy & Power Chemicals Food & Beverages Other Process Industries



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Smart Gas Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the Global Smart Gas market The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Smart Gas Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Smart Gas Market. The report on the Global Smart Gas Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Gas Market Size

2.2 Smart Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Gas Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Gas Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Gas Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Gas Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Gas Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Gas Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Gas Breakdown Data by End User

