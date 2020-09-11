The main points in the check: what can be done for the homeless refugees on Lesvos? – Politics

Get the people from Moriah, and if so, how many, which ones and where to? The great fire that devastated the refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos forces Germany and Europe into action. The debate about the right way is being conducted with great emotion on all sides. But things are often not as simple as some sentences sound. An argument check shows: there are reasons for each position – and objections worth considering.

“Christian charity is required” (Bodo Ramelow)

Except for the AfD, probably nobody argues in principle against the left-wing prime minister of Thuringia. It is difficult to interpret: the spectrum ranges from emergency aid over the establishment of humane reception centers to the reception of all Moria refugees.

Thuringia belongs to the group of federal states, cities and municipalities that already requested permission from the Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) before the fire to bring refugees out of the hopelessly overcrowded camps. But the federal government insists on its jurisdiction and says no.

Angela Merkel cited the most banal reason: the open-hearted municipalities would soon stand with an open hand in front of the federal government and demand financial support. But there are more serious arguments against refugee policy at the city hall level. “In Germany there is freedom of movement,” says a domestic politician – recognized refugees do not have to remain in the host community at the latest. The tensions from village to village are practically programmed.

Most importantly, government politicians object that they would not be able to negotiate at EU level if they gave up control over immigration. Should a coalition of willing mayors actually set the national admission quota?

“It makes no sense anymore to wait for a European solution” (Lars Klingbeil)

Like the general secretary of the SPD, many argue. In fact, Eastern Europeans’ opposition to a new EU migration policy appears to have been “cemented”, as CDU chairman Norbert Röttgen said. There is little evidence that the European Commission proposal announced before the end of the month will soften the cement.

On the other hand, if Germany throws the pieces down – who will fight for an EU asylum system? Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who as Foreign Minister has long been familiar with the slow Brussels windmill, sees his country as an obligation. And however small the agreement seems to be, given the problem, to distribute 400 minors immediately among ten countries, says a government official, as important as a role model and intermediate step for a lasting solution.

“That does not solve everyone who comes to Germany.” (Armin Laschet)

Another sentence that few would disagree with. The NRW Prime Minister and applicant for the CDU Presidency has pledged to take in 1,000 refugees, but only as a contribution to a “long-term solution” at EU level. This would be redundant if the federal government were to bring all 12,000 ex-Moria prisoners here – which would very well be possible, even if the “upper limit” was observed. But doing it alone, say Chancellor Merkel and her minister Seehofer, would signal to everyone else that they can continue to ignore the annoying problem.

On the other hand, there is the view that Europe should not use its failure as a justification for further small and small things: in an emergency, aid takes precedence over negotiating tactics. Some critics even suspect that the former “refugee chancellor” is using the unruly partners as an excuse to avoid problems with hardliners and party tactics in the Union, which feel a boost for the AfD in every subsequent refugee.

The accusation itself, however, is suspected of party polemics. After all, Merkel can slowly and wholeheartedly care less about these troops in their last year in office.

“This is a disaster with an announcement” (almost everyone thinks now)

The sentence is the short version for the accusation: everyone (except the respective speaker) accepted the terms on Lesvos with agreement, if not secretly. In fact, the bad suspicion can hardly be dispelled. In the CDU and CSU, the deterrence theories that shaped the refugee dispute after 2015 are no longer in vogue. These attitudes and the warnings about push and pull effects have not disappeared.

The self-blockade of the EU is also true for many in Europe. The xenophobes in the rank of prime minister and the Greek government are interested in sad images from the camps. In any case, Athens has done little to alleviate the need. Even now, the government has not asked to remove all the homeless people in Moria. She then fears a new influx of refugees in the Aegean Sea and new campfires.

The fear that the apparent arson will be copied is shared by many who are in favor of accepting larger refugee contingents. Röttgen and his colleagues, for example, are emphatic only to take 5,000 people who, as recognized refugees, should have been dispersed in Europe long ago.

And even among those willing to go to the EU and include contingents from sea or Moria rescues, interest in a truly new asylum system is limited. In the club, a German MEP once pointed out, some people only participate because they get away with it cheaper than they should contribute in terms of size and weight.