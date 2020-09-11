Portuguese designers on the official calendar of London and Milan fashion weeks – Observe

The designers Miguel Vieira, Alexandra Moura and David Catalán are participating, on September 28, in Milan fashion week, and the Marques’Almeida duo, on July 19, in London fashion week, this Friday advanced Portugal Mode.

“Portugal Fashion starts, during the month of September, the new season of presentations, using digital dynamics and guaranteeing the continuity of international promotion work, specifically of designers with a place won in the official calendars of ‘fashion week’ (weeks of London and Milan ”, we read in a press release sent to the Lusa agency.

Next week, Portuguese designer duo Marques’Almeida will kick off Portuguese fashion abroad with their confirmed presence on the official London Fashion Week calendar on September 19 at 3:30 p.m.

The presentation of the new Marques’Almeida Spring / Summer 2021 collection at London Fashion Week, an event that runs from September 17-22, will feature an ‘innovative digital presentation’, in which ‘video and photographic content will be available reflects the relationship between fashion, environment and sustainability ”,“ in which each garment is an agent of change ”, states the statement of Portugal Fashion (PF).

A week later, on September 28 and last Milan Fashion Week, it is the turn of designers Miguel Vieira, Alexandra Moura and David Catálan to present their collections for Spring-Summer 2021.

“The fashion shows of Portuguese designers take place without an audience and will be recorded to be broadcast later on the digital platform of Milan fashion week”, explains the PF, referring to the two fashion weeks in London (September 17-22) and Milan (22 to 28) take place in physical and digital format.

The two international actions of the FP are part of the project under the responsibility of the National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE), funded by Portugal 2020, within the framework of Compete 2020 – Operational Program for Competitiveness and Internationalization, with funds of the European Union, through the European Regional Development Fund.

In October, Alfândega do Porto will once again be the main stage of Portugal Fashion, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. There, works by Portuguese designers and brands will be unveiled, between the 15th and 17th, with a special edition between “the physical and the digital”.

The 46th edition, on March 13, of the PF in Alfândega do Porto, was interrupted, as part of the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, the official source of the initiative explained that the decision to cancel the 46th edition, still on the table, had ended up being taken with the agreement of the Directorate General of Health (DGS), in taking into account the measures decreed, however, by the government.

The next October edition will take place in a “hybrid format”, between “physical and digital”, and is being developed “in accordance with the safety and hygiene directives of the Directorate General for Health and the entities local public health centers ”.

The PF organization is designing an edition in which “greater priority will be given to actions in the exterior spaces of the enclosure, allowing greater distance with the public”, adds the structure.

All fashion shows and presentations will be broadcast live, giving Portugal Fashion the opportunity to reach an “even wider audience”, concludes the PF.

