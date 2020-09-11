Intelligent Transportation System Market to Reach USD 36.5 billion by 2025, Know What Make It’s Booming Industry?

The Intelligent Transportation System Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Intelligent Transportation System Market with Forecasts 2022.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3447123

The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market for roadways is expected to grow from USD 17.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 36.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Intelligent Transportation System Market:

Thales Group (France)

Siemens (Germany)

KapschTrafficCom (Austria)

Garmin (US)

TomTom International BV (Netherlands)

Cubic Corporation (US)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

EFKON GmbH (Austria)

FLIR Systems Inc. (US)

Indra Sistemas (Spain)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global ITS market. The manufacturing units are highly hampered due to worldwide lockdown and limited availability of labor and raw material. This has resulted in a delay in ongoing transport projects to a greater extent.

Based on the offering, the ITS market for roadways has been divided into hardware, software, and services. The high growth rate of the software segment is attributed to the deployment of various advanced software solutions and complex algorithms to strengthen the overall information and communication systems.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3447123

Competitive Landscape of Intelligent Transportation System Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In Its Market

3 Competitive Situations And Trends

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Contracts, Collaborations, And Partnerships

3.3 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3447123